The complete renovation of the council chambers on the West Hills Campus in Owatonna is one of the city's biggest internal projects this year, and currently it is coming in under budget.
Work is set to begin this spring on the $2.1 million project that will include the renovation of the existing building, an addition on the north side of the facility that will house restrooms, AV/IT equipment and other soft costs such as permits and furniture. During last week's meeting of the Owatonna City Council, however, Parks and Facilities Director Jenna Tuma reported the project is currently coming in roughly $9,000 under budget.
For the funding of this project, $900,000 in the American Rescue Plan Act funds received from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be used, as well as capital projects funds that have been set aside specifically this project over the past handful of years.
Tuma said by removing the ceiling tile in what will become the Information Technology room — located in the area of the current stage in the council chambers — it removes a $10,605 cost from the project.
"It was an upgrade that was identified as not needed," Tuma said, noting it will be removed from the construction contract with Ebert, Inc.
Also removed from the Ebet contract is a $6,779 projector screen. The screen instead was moved to the Audio Video and Information Technology contract.
"This is where we're getting some additional equipment to make this all happen and bring it all together," Tuma said. "One piece that wasn't brought in under the original scope is making sure our secondary location, the library in the Gainey Room, is set up to be able to host meeting for our council and commissions and boards."
Tuma said it made sense for efficiency purposes to have one company handle all of the AV work, both for the renovation and the secondary location. With that in mind, the council unanimously approved awarding the AV/IT contract to the company AVI, out of Eden Prairie. Tuma said her department made this recommendation based on the equipment specifications that are deemed beneficial to the city.
A change order was also approved last month for professional services by CRW, which is helping preserve the building's historic value. The contract was increased by $18,300 for the final review of the design as well as the bid review of a qualified AV contractor and support services.
Despite the change orders, the project is still currently under budget. The budgeted amount approved for the project last year totalled $2,150,890, and the project is totalling coming in at $2,141,707.
During the meeting, Councilor Brent Svenby inquired about the possibility of including automatic openers to the restroom doors on the addition, stating the purpose of the addition was to make the area more accessible for the public, specifically for individuals in wheelchairs.
Teresa McCormack, consultant with CRW, said they could certainly get a proposal for automatic doors on the restrooms, but that the current push-pull doors do meet ADA requirements.
City Administrator Kris Busse said the City Council is likely to move meeting locations to the third floor of the Owatonna Public Library by April, and hopes they will be able to relocate to the chambers come fall. The city is also currently in discussion with the Owatonna School District about a potential shared use of the renovated meeting space, proposing the district consider partnering with the city and having their School Board meetings in the chambers.
“The small group forum where meetings are now held is an OK space, but it would need updates for long term use,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said last month. He went on further to explain the meeting space located in the current high school is not a part of the proposed agreement for the site to be retained by the district, meaning once the new high school opens in the fall they would need to find a new space to meet.