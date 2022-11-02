After a slew of distressed property owners made their voices heard last month, the city of Owatonna cracked open the books and did a deep dive into what would be fair and reasonable in paying for the downtown's recent streetscape improvements.
A public hearing Tuesday night was a continuance from the Oct. 4 public hearing, which detailed the proposed assessments the city planned to impose to pay for the streetscape project along the 100-300 blocks of N. Cedar Avenue in downtown Owatonna. While discussion of the assessments first took place in spring 2021, a variety of factors played into a considerable increase in what was once a straightforward $52-per-square-foot equation.
One of the largest impacts came with the water main hookups, specifically a fire service connection, which tacked on an additional $3,152 per property. The installment of these hookups, however, were not part of the initial design and therefore not included in the preliminary assessment estimates presented to property owners at the start of the project.
Assistant City Engineer Sean Murphy said, following the concern from property owners, the city want back to re-evaluate the assessments.
"City staff, along with our consultants, re-evaluated each property as it related to construction to have it accurately reflect that," Murphy said. "We had new notices sent out two weeks ago with a lot of changes for the better — in our minds — for those property owners."
After the re-evaluation process, the assessments sent out to property owners last month were solely based on the $52-per-square-foot maximum capped by the City Council. Murphy reiterated the assessments do not include furniture, landscaping, lighting, block seating or any other amenities that were a part of the project, just the sidewalk improvement and streetscape.
"The total assessed cost to property owners is $288,736, roughly 5% of total project costs," Murphy said.
The biggest change came from taking those water connection hookups that were installed and allowing them to be deferred until a property owner decides they want the hookup. This impacted 20 property owners in the three-block section of N. Cedar Ave., who initially had declined to connect to the water improvement at this time.
According to Murphy, the $63,042 in potential deferred assessments is included in the total assessment costs.
Breakdown in communication
The resolution to approve the assessments passed in a 4-2 vote, with Council Chair Greg Schultz recusing himself from his position and abstaining from voting due to his status as a property owner in the assessment area. Councilors Dan Boeke and Nate Dotson were the opposing votes.
Boeke said he would not be voting in favor of any of the assessments, because it has been made clear to him that property owners are still unsatisfied with the total cost of their assessments.
Though Dotson confirmed with Murphy that all the assessments were back down to the level of the preliminary assessments sent at the beginning of the project, he still voted against the final assessments, citing the poor communication when it came to the water improvement hookups. Because it was unknown at the time what cost those properties would absorb with the water hookups, and installing all the hookups was decided later in the project without communication going out to the property owners, Dotson said he was not in support of the final assessments.
"We had ample opportunity on the front end to explain different charges," Dotson said. "We didn't communicate that well … Everything I have seen, I think we have to eat crow and take those costs, as well."
Councilor Dave Burbank agreed with Dotson about sticking to the initial assessments, saying he goes back it the K.I.S.S. motto: keep it simple, stupid.
"We can't say it's $52 per foot, and then add additional charges," Burbank said.
According to Murphy, only two properties had higher assessments than they were originally told about at the beginning of the projects, but both property owners had either given their consent to connect to the water improvements or were otherwise communicated with.
Dotson did vote in favor of deferring the water service improvement connection fees, stating "it made sense," since the first resolution had already passed. Boeke still voted against the second resolution, which passed in a 5-1 vote.
Though there was clear concern from both property owners and councilors about the breakdown of communication surrounding the water improvement hookups, there was also consensus that it was a good idea to include them in the project.
"The city was wise in putting that in," Boeke said, adding that, if an insurance company eventually decided a building needed to have a sprinkler system, it will cost that property owner significantly less to connect to the already built hookup versus having to dig into the street to install a new one.
Councilor Doug Voss agreed it was a good idea on the city's part, despite the poor communication on what those costs would be for property owners.
"One thing we were really adamant about is that you are not going back to dig up that street," he said. "We talked about that many times with the water service stuff. We just cannot be digging up our brand new street."