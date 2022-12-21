Despite the uncomfortable feelings across the board, the city will see a substantial increase in next year's tax levy.
During Tuesday night's meeting of the Owatonna City Council, the 9% tax levy increase was approved in a 5-2 vote. Councilors Dan Boeke and Brent Svenby voted in opposition of the increase.
"I have been conflicted about the 9%," Boeke said prior to the council vote. "I know how hard the staff has worked, but 9% is too much … I am nervous, and I know the constituents are nervous and not knowing what is going to happen with their OPU bills, or if groceries are going to go up. Are we in a recession? Are we heading into a recession?"
Boeke said he would have liked to see something closer to a 6% increase, but that he understands there are "certain things we've grown accustomed to" as far as public services funded by the city. This includes, but is not excluded to, the fire department, police department, library, golf course and waterpark. Regardless, Boeke said he could not support the proposed increase.
Financial Director Rhonda Moen said while the 9% increase is the same as the original proposed amount earlier this year, it is almost half the amount of the 17% tax capacity growth estimated for next year. Historically, the city of Owatonna has kept the tax levy increase below that rate to avoid impact on the taxpayers. Due to the unprecedented increase seen in residential property valuations, however, keeping the tax levy below the capacity will likely not result in a decrease of taxes for those property owners.
The 9% levy increase totals $1,392,493. With the valuation spikes across the board for residential properties in mind, Moen compared a 2022 $200,000 home to a 2023 $240,000 home, which would result in a $168 increase.
Svenby said while he didn't like the 9% increase, he is also displeased with the lack of community feedback he and the other councilors have received regarding the city budget. He is hoping in 2023 there will be better community engagement on not only the budget, but other city projects.
Councilor Nate Dotson, who also stated he "doesn't love" the 9% increase but will "begrudgingly" support it, was the first to mention the lack of community input on the budget or levy, adding he didn't have "a lot of people pushing to get a lower amount."
Council Chair Greg Schultz echoed the small level of community input heard, saying though he struggled with the 9% he can only assume people didn't address the council about it because they are "satisfied" with the services they are currently receiving and would like to see them continue on that level.
Councilor Kevin Raney said no one likes the 9% increase, but the council is expected to do their due diligence with the budget, and that he believes they and the city staff did exactly that.
The total 2023 city budget is $42.8 million.
The council also approved the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) levy of $195,000 — $5,000 more than this year. Moen said this is a "modest levy" considering state mandates would allow them to levy $404,000.