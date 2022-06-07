The Steele County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Friday night to apartment 202 at 217 First Street NW in Medford for a report of a “suspicious incident.” Deputies found two deceased teenagers with gunshot wounds, and ultimately confirmed the incident as a murder-suicide. A shotgun was also located in the apartment and taken into evidence. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of two Medford teenagers over the weekend is a result of a murder-suicide.
Following the preliminary autopsy results from the Steele County coroner, the deaths of Chandra Lanae Pelch, 18, and Jerome Charles Caldwell, 19, both of Medford, are consistent with a murder-suicide. Caldwell is the suspected shooter in the incident.
Law enforcement was dispatched at 8:22 p.m. Friday to apartment 202 at 217 First Street NW in Medford for a report of a suspicious incident. Upon arrival, deputies located Pelch and Caldwell dead inside the home.
A search warrant obtained by the Owatonna People’s Press noted that a “Dickinson 12-gauge shotgun” was found on scene; a computer and mint color zipper wallet were also listed as being collected from the scene.
The autopsy results show Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and head. Caldwell sustained a nonfatal gunshot wound toa his chest and a fatal gunshot wound to his head.
The autopsy shows Caldwell’s injuries are consistent with self-inflicted wounds.
No one else was injured in the incident and there is no threat to public safety, according to the SCSO.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted with the investigation, which the SCSO says is still ongoing.