TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA
HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC
RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN RICE STEELE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE,
CENTER CITY, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE,
ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.
The Whaley's Favs group photo is a team that is based out of Houston, Texas that features players from Texas, Minnesota and New Mexico. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
The Pioneer Auto team photo is a team out of Sioux City, Iowa, and has roots that go back for almost 30 years. The team was founded by an ex-marine who owned Pioneer Auto and continues to sponsor the team, which is made of working adults in their late 20s and early 30s from electricians, drivers and salespeople. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
The 42nd Annual Corky's Early Bird Softball Classic returned to its normal schedule in the first week of May this past weekend. Roughly 170 teams from all over the country gathered in Owatonna for the three-day tournament, kicking off Friday night between the West Coast Monsta and Anarchy-Smash It Sports. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Adam Scherr — son of Hall of Fame Softball Legend Rick "The Crusher" Scherr — watches his team, Anarchy-Smash It Sports, battle in one of the first games Friday night of Corky's Early Bird Softball Classic in Owatonna. When not on the diamond, the younger Scherr is a professional wrestler, best known as "Braun Strowman" with the WWE. He is currently known under the epithet "The Titan." (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Mike Ritter (right), of Owatonna, watches the first game of the 42nd Annual Corky's Early Bird Softball Classic at the Fairgrounds Field in Owatonna on Friday night. Ritter, seen here with Scott Fair, played in the first 15 Corky's tournaments. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Kyle Clark, playing on the Pioneer Auto team out of Sioux City, makes a throw from his knees at shortstop where he got the out at first. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
The IA Elite team is from Des Moines, Iowa. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com)
The YG/Shirts N Logos team out of Milwaukee returns to Corky's for the first time since winning the MSP D Bracket in 2018. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com)
Leydens Painting warms up before their next game on Saturday. They are based out of Des Moines, Iowa. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com)
Locals and traveling guests gather to watch the Friday night game at Corky's Early Bird Softball Classic. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
A group of players from the team Omaha's Finest, out of Omaha, Nebraska, watch the games Friday night. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
For more than four decades, the softball season has kicked off by swarms of individuals flocking to Owatonna for the legendary Corky's Early Bird Softball Classic.
With well over 100 teams participating this year, the 42nd annual event welcomed men and women athletes from across the country. While the event brings thousands of people to the community — as well as sending a fair number of teams up to the fields in Faribault to keep the games running smoothly — locals still view Corky's as a sure sign that summer is just around the corner.
Owatonna native Mike Ritter has been participating at Corky's since the late '70s, playing in the tournament for the first 15 years of its existence. He said when he first started, roughly 30 teams came to Owatonna, and it is exciting to see it grow to the 170 teams that played over the weekend.
"What this tournament does for the city, the town, with the money that it brings in — it's unbelievable," Ritter said. "I've seen numbers of $600,000 to $700,000 in a weekend for the city of Owatonna, it's incredible."
While Ritter has since hung up his softball glove, he still is happy to come to the games as a spectator.
"A night like tonight — I remember playing many years in snow and rain," Ritter said, commenting on the beautiful weather Friday night.
Though Ritter is a local who has since retired from participating in the tournament, others from across the country arrived to Owatonna brimming with excitement to get on the fields. Travis Houseman, who plays on the team West Coast Monsta out of Calimesa, California, said he has been coming to Corky's for the past eight years, and doesn't plan on missing one anytime soon.
"It's the early one you circle," he said. "In the midwest, it's the biggest early bird there is, so obviously this is the biggest atmosphere and the town thrives off it. It's what softball used to be."
The West Coast Monsta kicked off their first game of the entire tournament Friday night with a win, 27-24, over Anarchy-Smash It Sports.
For the full brackets and breakdown of the tournament, visit bit.ly/393nuS4.
Sports Reporters Stephen McDaniel, Michael Pappas and Ben Camp, and Associate Editor Annie Granlund all contributed to this story.