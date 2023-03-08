2023 Cooking Challenge

Karen Hale (left) and Julia Seykora prepare to duke it out for the Cooking Challenge trophy at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar. The Cooking Challenge will take place March 30 with a limited 100 tickets being sold for a one-of-a-kind fundraising experience and proceeds going toward Rachel’s Light. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Hughes)

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. Or just hang back and watch the chefs work.


Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments