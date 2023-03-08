If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. Or just hang back and watch the chefs work.
An event that was originally designed to help businesses and people alike get through the difficult, isolated times of the pandemic is returning March 30 after two years. But this time it has been revamped to both heighten the experience and help raise funds for a local nonprofit.
In 2021, Justin Ohnstad teamed up with brothers Matt and Wade Jessop as well as friend Jason Maher to bring something different to Owatonna in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m going to be honest, I was bored,” Ohnstad laughed. “You still couldn’t really do anything at the time, and the restaurants were still closed. I’ve always enjoyed cooking, and felt inspired to help drive more traffic to one of our local restaurants.”
With that idea in mind, the four men embarked on a three-week venture known simply and affectionately as the “Cooking Challenge.”
Each week, two of the men faced off during a livestream event by Limberg Productions on Owatonna Live, cooking a different meal using the same ingredients as their opponent.
For the following week, those two dishes were offered as “specials” at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar. Whoever had the highest sales for that week was named the victor and advanced to the next round.
“I’m competitive by nature, but really the purpose was to have fun,” Ohnstad said, glossing over his second place title. “The idea then was to support the local restaurant, but this time around we want to support a local charity.”
After taking 2022 to allow everyone to relax into the “new normal” in a post-COVID world, Ohnstad is working alongside restaurant owner Torey Statlander and Scott Limberg from Limberg Productions to once again bring the Cooking Challenge back to livestream — only this time elevated and for a greater cause.
This year, the event will be open to spectators in the upstairs banquet room at Torey’s, with tickets going at $50 a piece. Those tickets will include a plated meal made of the two competition dishes being cooked, as well as the opportunity to view the cooking live. Money raised from the ticket sales will go toward Rachel’s Light, a local nonprofit that helps house women and children in transition and prevent them from experiencing homelessness.
Competing this year will be Julia Seykora, from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and Karen Hale, from Mineral Springs Marketing and Straight Talk.
“I’m really excited to be a part of an event that not only did I not plan, but that I haven’t really seen anyone do before,” Seykora laughed. “This is new and it’s really exploring a new idea of something you can do that is social and raising money for a good cause.”
As a mother, Seykora said the mission of Rachel’s Light speaks to her, noting that it is important for events like this to use their platforms to highlight an organization that provides safety to children in vulnerable positions in life. Hale agreed that knowing the event will help raise awareness and dollars for Rachel’s Light adds to her own excitement to be a part of the challenge.
The meals they cook will be put to the test the night of the event by a panel of guest judges, as well as allowing those in attendance to submit their vote for their favorite dish. The number will be tallied at the end of the event, with a preliminary winner announced.
The two dishes will then once again be offered up as specials to be ordered at the restaurant for the following week, and a grand champion will be named and added to the coveted disco ball trophy on display behind the main bar of Torey’s.
Statlander said he is happy to be a part of this event once again, and couldn’t be more pleased to see the proceeds go toward Rachel’s Light, an organization his family business has helped support in the past.
“As a business we do a lot of donations — sports cards and different groups and causes — but we can’t always do them all,” Statlander said. “This is one I feel is very important. These women need help, and they have their kids with them and are in need of basic necessities. So we help them.”
Amanda Starks, executive director of Rachel’s Light, said the nonprofit is exhilarated to be the first recipient of the fundraising dollars for the event.
“Rachel’s Light would not be standing without the amazing support we receive from our community,” Starks said. “All the hard work and efforts do not go unnoticed, and we will be forever appreciative. We are looking forward to an amazing, fun event.”
What Statlander is perhaps most excited for, however, is the fun that is going to be had in the upstairs of his restaurant.
“The first time around, it really was more about the hilarity of the guys all interacting with each other,” Statlander said. “That’s what this is going to be, too.”