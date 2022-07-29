Several construction projects throughout the city of Owatonna are making progress, and a couple are preparing to break ground within the next month. 

26th St. Apartments

Crews have begun pouring cement for footings and foundations at the apartments being constructed on 26th Street. It is anticipated the building will be completed next spring. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Holiday Gas Station

Walls are going up at the new Holiday gas station on the corner of North Street and Hoffman Drive in Owatonna. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Monson Eye Care Center

Crews began construction for the new Monson Eye Care Center location on the corner of Pearl Street and Hoffman Drive earlier this week. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Streetscape Project

The downtown streetscape project is in the final stages. The city anticipates project completion some time next month. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

