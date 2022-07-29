Several construction projects throughout the city of Owatonna are making progress, and a couple are preparing to break ground within the next month.
Community Development Manager Greg Kruschke said overall, the major projects happening in the city are moving right along.
"All of the projects are changing daily at this point," he said. "Some projects are just wrapping up with permits and should be ready to break ground in a few weeks."
Footings are being poured and foundations are beginning to take shape on 26th Street where a new apartment complex is being built. Kruschke generously estimated construction should be completed some time next spring.
Walls have gone up and tanks are in the ground at the site of the new Holiday gas station on the corner of North Street and Hoffman Drive. Kruschke was unsure if there is an estimated completion date for the location, but said the project has been moving forward quickly over the last few days.
Monson Eyecare Center is also moving to the corner of Pearl Street and Hoffman Drive, where crews broke ground earlier this week.
Kruschke said through the end of June, the city has approved five less permits than the same time as last year.
"Last year we had 975, and this year is 970," he said. "However, we are about $3 million in valuation above last year."
He said this could be due to several factors largely dependent on the size and scope of projects coming through.
Earlier this year, the Owatonna City Council approved the development of a new 200,000 square foot manufacturing facility for Climate By Design International on Bridge Street, east of the Owatonna Energy Station, near the new Bosch warehouse in the Industrial Park.
Kruschke said the licenses and permits are in their final stages and crews should be breaking ground some time in August.
After the land behind Kohl's and Lowe's on 24th Avenue NW was officially annexed into the city in January, it was purchased for development by Kuepers, Inc. Architects and Builders. The plan is to build multiple three-story apartment buildings on the land. This project is also set to break ground in August, according to Kruscke.
"The Kuepers project is kind of in the same spot as CDI," he said. "They're just finishing up some things before things are able to get moving with ground breaking and construction, but both should be under way next month."
The streetscape project is also in the home stretch, and Kruschke anticipates the project should be complete in August as well.
"Big things are happening daily on this project," he said. "The street lights are on in the alleyways at night, and some of the furniture and landscaping is going in too."