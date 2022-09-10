Lengthy lane and lamp closures are planned on I-35 through Faribault in 2023 and 2024. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding open houses next week about the freeway project, as well as upcoming traffic signal replacements in Faribault.
The I-35 project will be a significant disruption for many Faribault drivers but will improve the freeway for many years to come, said MnDOT Public Engagement Coordinator Cindy Morgan.
While a stretch of the freeway is being repaved, the state also will make a few changes to Faribault’s entrance and exit ramps. Some bridge repairs and other maintenance work also is planned.
Total project cost is estimated at $18 million, according to MnDOT’s website.
The work will run approximately from the city’s south to northern edges and include the County Road 48/Lyndale Avenue S., Highway 60 and Highway 21/Lyndale Avenue N. interchanges.
A start date for the project has not been determined, Morgan said, pending selection of the contractor this winter. The work will continue into 2024.
The repaving project will involve adding a new layer of concrete, Morgan said. That will take longer than most repaving projects but will be longer-lasting.
Lane closures will be required for extended periods and all traffic will be moved onto one side of the freeway at times. Up to two of the three ramps into and out of Faribault may be closed at a time.
Since the resurfacing will block ramp access, Morgan said MnDOT engineers also designed some ramp improvements that will be made during those times.
At Highway 21/Lyndale Avenue N. the northbound on-ramp will be repaved and extended to allow more time for acceleration.
Multiple adjustments are planned at Highway 60.
Changes to the northbound off-ramp will include removing the eastbound turn leg. All traffic will stop at the end of the ramp.
The southbound off-ramp also will be adjusted with the goal to “allow for better deceleration and reduce run-off-the-road crashes,” according to the project’s website. There also will be tweaks to the northbound on-ramp aiming to “improve acceleration and merging.”
At County Road 48/Lyndale Avenue S., the southbound on-ramp will be resurfaced and some repairs to the bridge will be made.
MnDOT representatives will hold a virtual information session about the project Monday afternoon and an in-person open house Wednesday evening.
Virtual and in-person attendees also can get details about traffic signal replacement plans at three Faribault intersections in 2024: Highway 60 and Western Avenue, Highway 60 and Third Street NE, and Highway 21 and Seventh St. NW. That work will require only brief traffic disruptions, Morgan said.
