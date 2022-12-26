From fishing the Boundary Waters, to hiking the bluffs of the Mississippi River, finding diverse ways to enjoy prairies, forests, and wetlands has long been part of Minnesotans’ cultural identity. Realizing this, the voters of Minnesota passed the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in 2008, which established the Outdoor Heritage Fund (OHF) to protect and enhance natural areas. Since then, organizations and individuals around the state have been working to make natural areas more abundant, healthy, and accessible.


