The community is growing, and with that growth gaps within the area are becoming more apparent — and more crucial to be addressed.

United Way summit

United Way of Steele County held a community summit at the VFW to discuss affordable housing, teen mental health, and racial division. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Housing team

The affordable housing team is conducting landlord summits and promoting the Housing Choice Voucher Program to lower the cost of rental properties and exploring ways to incentivize new housing developments. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Teen mental health team

The teen mental health team is organizing focus groups to learn more about the challenges teenagers face in Owatonna and what community resources could help. They hope to increase parental involvement in the focus groups going forward. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Racial division team

The racial development team noted encouraging developments, but hopes to see Owatonna become a more racially integrated community. “We don’t come together as much as we should,” said team member Brian Coleman. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

