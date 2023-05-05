The community is growing, and with that growth gaps within the area are becoming more apparent — and more crucial to be addressed.
United Way of Steele County held a community summit Friday morning to address some of the most pressing issues throughout the county.
“United Way of Steele County transforms lives by ensuring that everyone in our community has access to the health, education, and income resources that they need to lead enriching lives,” according to the organization’s website.
Friday’s event was the latest step in an initiative that began last October, when UWSC released an analysis that identified racial division, teen mental health and the lack of affordable housing as major problems throughout Steele County.
On Friday, a mixed crowd of experienced participants and newcomers gathered at the Owatonna VFW to discuss their progress over breakfast.
“In your group work today, you’ll be asked to be a little more specific,” said Jeff Elstad, UWSC board member and facilitator of the morning program. “I love the chance to get together on Cinco de Mayo and have burritos and talk to one another, but we have to have a product from our work as well.”
The summit gave the three teams an opportunity to report their progress. Following an introduction from Board Chair Stephanie Olson, team leaders from each of the committees presented their findings, including their successes and challenges they had faced thus far.
Affordable housing
Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker and UWSC board member Matt Durand represented the affordable housing team first. Klecker stressed the team’s efforts to work with landlords and promote the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which offers assistance to low-income renters.
“We need to educate our landlords and be able to show them what the program is about,” said Klecker. “If we’re able to get landlords on board, we’re able to get more vouchers out there and get more units available.”
The group has already hosted a landlords summit to that end, and is planning a similar event slated for later this year. Durand highlighted the need to humanize people who are struggling with housing. He pointed to a nationwide trend of NIMBYism, which stands for “not in my backyard,” referring to residents that oppose affordable housing options in their own communities.
“Sometimes terms like affordable housing start to give people anxiety, especially people that think their homes values are going to go down,” Durand explained.
The team is also exploring ways to incentivize more building in the county, in the hope that increased supply will lead to reduced housing costs.
Teen mental health
The teen mental health team has organized focus groups with teenagers and parents to gauge the needs of the community.
“The teens were amazing,” reported team lead Beth Hortop, while noting a “little problem” they’ve had with parents.
While students from Steele County high schools have participated in the focus group events, parental involvement lags behind the group’s goals.
Elstad, who also works on the teen mental health team, noted the participation of Owatonna junior Ava Schauweker, who also attended the summit.
“It was great to hear her perspective because it makes us adults think about how much generationally we have to learn,” said Elstad.
Racial division
Hortop also reported one common finding in their focus groups: Steele County teenagers want a recreation center. Brian Coleman of the racial division group noted the same concern.
Coleman took primary responsibility for reporting for the racial division team, which is currently seeking a leader. According to Coleman, the community’s struggles with race are plainly visible.
“Look around the room. It’s very evident that there’s pockets of diversity in our community,” Coleman said to attendees. “We don’t come together as much as we should.”
Owatonna is a predominantly white community, according to Coleman, with other groups sequestered into their own communities. He reported some encouraging developments, such as diversity and inclusion programs in local workplaces and a “generational shift” in attitudes toward diversity, but stressed that community members have to take responsibility for racial division.
“Too often we let things slide. We’re comfortable. We don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings,” said Coleman. “In today’s world, we have to be blunt and just say it like it is.”
During a breakout session, UWSC President Annette Duncan kept groups on schedule, encouraging them to develop 30 day plans for their next steps, with 60 and 90 day plans to follow.
Event organizers expressed gratitude for the high turnout after the breakout session.
“I can’t thank you enough for being here,” said Olson to the attendees.
Elstad closed on a call to action.
“Why would we ignore the needs we have in our community, and just say ‘this too shall pass, somebody else will do it?’” he said. “Stay committed. Be present. Don’t let somebody else do this work.”