For many young girls, prom is a dream that they look forward to with a night of dancing, dressing up and making memories.


From now until March, Unique Finds Coordinator Dakota Krause and her team will be hosting a prom dress drive at Community Pathways of Steele County and giving dresses to girls in need so they may attend their proms and not worry about affording a dress. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
For the next several weeks, Community Pathways of Steele County will be taking prom and formal dress donations for their Prom Dress Drive next month. With around 30 dresses collected already, by the day of the event, organizers hope to have more than 200. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

