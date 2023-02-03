For many young girls, prom is a dream that they look forward to with a night of dancing, dressing up and making memories.
For others, the idea of prom can be more of a daunting nightmare as they worry their family may not be able to afford a dress.
For the first time last year, Community Pathways of Steele County hosted a prom dress drive so that every girl, regardless of income status, would have the opportunity to get their hands on a beautiful dress and attend their proms.
Unique Finds Coordinator Dakota Krause recalled back to her own high school years saying she was unable to attend prom, and she didn’t want another girl to miss out on the experience because of a lack of dress.
“We’ve gotten dresses donated here and there around prom season, and we knew we wanted to make it a big event, but didn’t really have the resources,” she said. "I was excited when Dom brought up the idea of having a drive and said we were going to do it."
Executive Director of Community Pathways Dom Korbel said it is common knowledge just how expensive these dresses, shoes and accessories can be, and when a family is already struggling financially, a prom dress will likely not make the list of purchases.
When Korbel took on his role more than a year ago, he had expressed to the board that he wanted to implement a prom dress drive modeled after a similar event hosted by an organization in the metro area, similar to that of Community Pathways.
“I said I would love to have us do something like this and it stuck,” he said.
Last year for the dress drive they received around 100 dresses, which they sold for $10 or at no cost whatsoever.
“It was really exciting and rewarding to see all of the girls come in and find a dress,” Krause said. “Several of them were in tears because of how happy they were. For me, the overall feeling of seeing the difference it made to them was what this event is all about.”
This year, Krause has a goal of collecting 200 dresses over the next several weeks and all will be given away for free during a special event on March 11. People will still be able to get a dress at any time for a discounted price if they are not able to attend the drive.
“We officially started the drive last week,” she said. “We have about 30 dresses in so far, but we really want to hit that goal of 200 which is where the community comes in.”
Krause said she “hit the jackpot” last year when Marcia Halvorson, owner of Dream Day Bridals in Owatonna, donated several dresses to the drive and said she would be happy to donate again this year.
“I was approached about donating and was more than happy to,” Halvorson said. “Helping girls that need a beautiful gown makes me feel very happy knowing they won't have to struggle coming up with money and missing out on prom. I feel you should at least go to one prom and experience the excitement, fun and make some long lasting memories.”
Any size, color or shape of gently used formal wear dresses will be accepted on regularly scheduled donation days, Krause said. Last year, they received donations of some bridesmaid dresses which worked perfectly for some of the girls who came in.
“It doesn’t have to be your typical sparkly, poofy prom dress,” she said. “That is wanted, but any type of formal wear we will accept because we want to have a nice variety so that the girls and families who come in, will have plenty to choose from.”
Korbel and Krause both agree that the hope is to continue the drive every year for the foreseeable future.
"The last thing we want is for a girl to want to go to prom, but hope she doesn't get asked because she thinks she won't be able to get a dress," he said. "I heard so many stories about the impact from last year that I think it would be great to continue to make a girl's dream come true and get to go to prom every year."