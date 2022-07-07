Residents of Steele County will soon have the opportunity to give back to one of the community's biggest nonprofits.
Community Pathways, a combined food shelf and clothing store, is hosting its second annual Pathways Palooza on Saturday, July 16 from 5:30 to 10 p.m in the Steele County Fairgrounds Beer Garden.
“The Pathways Palooza is our biggest fundraiser of the year and is aimed at supplementing costs that we’ve seen increasing through the year with grocery store and gas prices rising,” said Robin Starr, marketing and outreach coordinator for Community Pathways.
There’s no fee to attend the event, though there will be a free will donation box for those wishing to contribute to Pathways’ services.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including a special brew from Foremost and MSB Breweries called the Pathways Pilsner. Music will be provided by Steel Canyon and the Grand Old Vines. There will also be a silent auction for a variety of different items, as well as a raffle for prizes, such as a Solo Stove Essential Bundle for providing a portable bonfire, a Hampton Bay Patio Heater, and a large rolling cooler.
For Community Pathways, this event isn’t just about providing a fun night of events and prizes, it’s also about being able to continue serving the community it's been a part of since 2020. On Jan. 1, 2020, the Steele County Clothesline and the Steele County Food Shelf merged to form Community Pathways.
Since then, the nonprofit organization has aimed to serve with essentials for households in need. Starr noted the primary focus is on residents of Steele County, but it does accept households from outside the area.
“We won’t turn anyone away,” Starr said.
While Pathways has stayed focused on serving the community just as they always have, new challenges have risen, and Pathways has to find new ways to meet those challenges. While rising food prices and gas prices have put a heavier burden on everyone, including local food shelves, the biggest challenge that Pathways faces now is meeting the rapidly increasing demand for its services.
“This time last year, we were serving about 250 families a week, and now we’re serving just under 500 a week,” Community Pathways Operations Manager Zach Roberts said. “Most of our food comes from the food bank in Rochester … and their supply has shrunk about 25%. It can be a challenge keeping up with more people needing to fill a gap in their spending.”
That growth has been particularly staggering in 2022. According to statistics posted to its Facebook page, at the beginning of April, Pathways was serving an average of 357 households per week. During the week of June 26, Starr said Pathways served 499 households. Both Starr and Roberts agree that the financial hardships posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation prices have contributed to this growth.
“Everyone is in the same boat. Everything is more expensive, and the gap is widening on what people need and what they can afford,” Roberts said.
“I think a lot of people were riding that edge already, and with prices increasing and the eviction moratorium ending that line just crashed and people see us as a resource,” Starr said. “We’re happy to be here for them.”
The Pathways Palooza, which began in 2021, is aimed at helping control some of those costs and adding to the organizations budget. According to Roberts, even though we’re only about halfway through the year, Community Pathways is already reaching the end of their budget.
“We’re definitely going to go over budget this year,” Roberts said.
While the demand for the food shelf’s services has increased, and with their shelves becoming more bare, Roberts wants to encourage people to use the food shelf if they need to and to reassure members of the community that there’s nobody taking advantage of the system.
“Most people aren’t coming to us to replace the grocery store, they’re using us to supplement what they can’t get at the store,” Roberts said. “We’re keeping a close eye on the data and we know people aren’t abusing this. There’s this misconception that people are just using us to get free food, but people are coming here and only taking what they need. They aren’t being selfish.”