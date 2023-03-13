Throughout the month of February until now, Community Pathways of Steele County had been collecting formal dresses for their prom dress drive help on Saturday.
While a record number of dresses were donated, a record low in attendance was also a harsh reality this year.
Unique Finds Coordinator Dakota Krause said she was ecstatic to have received 370 dress donations, obliterating her goal of 200.
"It was so amazing to have received so many dress donations from all over the community," she said. "I wasn't able to go to my prom, so having all these dresses available for girls who may not be able to go because their family can't afford a dress is great."
Krause and the rest of the team at Unique Finds were shocked when they opened the doors for the free dress drive Saturday and less than a dozen girls came by to get dresses.
"Last year we had just over 100 dresses and almost all of them were taken the day we had the drive," she said. "I'm not sure why so few came this year, but all of the dresses will still be available for sale."
Krause said the girls who did come to the drive were excited and grateful for the opportunity to get their hands on a gorgeous dress for their upcoming prom in April.
"Our goal for this has always been with the idea that no young girl should have to miss out on her prom because she can't afford a dress," Krause said. "Even though this event didn't quite go as planned, I think we will still hold drives in the future."
She said she also spoke with a few families who she knew had daughters that are able to attend prom this year, wondering why they didn't come to the drive. Several parents reported their daughters had simply elected to not attend this year's prom.
Krause said they had been advertising the drive for weeks, so she didn't think it was a case of people not knowing about the event.
"I wonder if some girls are choosing not to go because maybe they don't have a date or there's something else," she said.
Marilyn Olson, prom advisor at the Owatonna High School, said after a couple of years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's prom had one of the highest attendances on record, and was definitely the highest attendance since she began advising in 2014.
"Depending on class size and some other factors, we usually have around 400 students attend grand march and prom each year," Olson said. "Last year it was the first year prom was back to normal after everything from the pandemic, and I think we had well over 400 participating in grand march."
Krause also wondered if prom tickets were a deterrent to some girls wanting to attend. Olson said while ticket prices haven't been finalized yet for this year, there are several options for students who want to attend prom but may not have the financial means to purchase a ticket.
"We want every student who wants to go to prom to go to prom," Olson said. "Sometimes the counselors will ask for a few tickets because they know of some kids who could use the extra help."
Whatever the reason for minimal attendance to the dress drive, Krause is confident plenty of girls from the community will visit the store because all of the available dresses will be on sale for $10.
"Anyone is welcome to come and look at the selection," she said. "I know last year there was a lot of people who were shopping around and a lot of them ended up back here to get a dress because they found their favorite one. I just want any girl who wants to go to prom to be able to go and to look and feel beautiful."