The long awaited grand opening of the new Community Pathways of Steele County expansion became official Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony and much celebration.
Executive Director Dom Korbel took to the microphone to talk about the process from ground breaking to ribbon cutting and thanked the various businesses, organizations and individuals who made this dream a reality.
As the ribbon was being drawn and ready to cut, Korbel paused and called former co-executive directors Nancy Ness and Maureen Schlobohm forward to cut the ribbon instead, saying the two women were largely responsible for the expansion coming to fruition and, although they retired earlier this year, it should be them to do the honor.
"This is about celebrating the investment the community has made in this facility and showing it off," Korbel said. "The community made such a great investment in this and we are so thankful. I'm happy so many people came for the ribbon cutting and here for the open house, it just feels good that we're finally here and we are able to celebrate all the hard work so many people have put into this together."
The groundbreaking for the facility expansion took place in October last year. Over the last 12 months, construction has been underway, which doubled the size of the facility and included space for two other local nonprofits: Let’s Smile, Inc. and Transitional Housing of Steele County.
Holly Jorgensen, executive director and founder of Let's Smile Inc., said she couldn't be more thrilled to finally have the grand opening of the new facility.
"It feels like home and the reception of the new building so far has been great," she said. "This is going to be great for the people we serve in the community, and I can't wait to see what the future has to bring."
Julie Anderson, executive director of Transitional Housing, said she is elated to finally have the vision and hard work of so many in the community come to fruition after decades of dreaming.
"I remember working for the United Way in 2000, and we were talking about doing something like this," she said. "It's so important to the people we serve who are already in crisis to have a one-stop shop to access resources under one roof and it's accessible to people with disabilities on one level — it's just brilliant."
She said Korbel is "so humble" and won't take credit where it's due because he worked so hard, along with Ness and Schlobohm, to make this dream a reality.
"They're all so humble and don't want the glory, but they deserve just as much thanks and appreciation as the donors in the community I think," Anderson said. "This expansion and central hub of all these organizations is going to do great things, and I'm really excited to see it all happen."