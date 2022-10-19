The long awaited grand opening of the new Community Pathways of Steele County expansion became official Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony and much celebration. 

Community Pathways

Former co-executive directors of Community Pathways of Steele County, Maureen Schlobohm and Nancy Ness, share an emotional embrace after they were invited by current Executive Director Dom Korbel to cut the ribbon during Tuesday's ceremony. The event celebrated the much-awaited completion of the massive construction project that doubled the size of the facility. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Community Pathways

Dom Korbel was walking around the new facility talking with guests excitedly about all the new offerings the facility can bring. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Community Pathways

Part of the expansion of Community Pathways includes a much larger space for storage which will allow for more inventory and also delivery trucks and equipment have better ease of access. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Community Pathways

Maureen Schlobohm (left) and Nancy Ness (right) cut the ribbon to signify the grand opening of the new Community Pathways expansion. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Community Pathways

Immediately inside the main entrance of the new Community Pathways building is a mural dedicated in memory of the late Marty Fetters, who made a substantial donation to the project. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

