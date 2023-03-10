You may not see it or even know it is there, but the reality is hunger is a very real problem right here in Steele County.

Community Pathways of Steele County

Hundreds of families in Steele County are expecting to lose their E-SNAP benefits and the end of this month. The additional benefits were put in place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the end of the additional benefits, local food shelves are preparing for an increase on shoppers. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Dom Korbel

Executive Director Dom Korbel punches the numbers of how many shoppers have been coming to the Marketplace inside Community Pathways of Steele County. Last year, they served an average of 250 shoppers per week. For the last three weeks, they've seen an more than 650 shoppers a week. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

