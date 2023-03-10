You may not see it or even know it is there, but the reality is hunger is a very real problem right here in Steele County.
“People need us more now than they have in recent years, and the number of people we serve is only going to increase when the extra benefits end,” said Dom Korbel, executive director of Community Pathways of Steele County.
Food shelves and thousands of families across the state are preparing to take a hit to their monthly food budget beginning next month with the end of Emergency SNAP (E-SNAP) benefits put in place three years ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March 2020, the federal government implemented the emergency assistance program to those already receiving SNAP benefits. Jane Hardwick, executive director of MNPrairie County Alliance, said the boost increased a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allotment for their household size.
“Essentially how it worked is if a household was already receiving benefits, but not the max amount, that was increased to the maximum amount,” she said. “Additionally, if a household was already getting the max amount, they still got an extra $95 a month or so.”
Depending on the household, the emergency benefits could have ended up being more than their regular monthly benefits — a big change for those families who are already struggling.
Local impacts
Being a stay-at-home-mom of three young children, Ashley McNichols is already making changes to her family-of-five's budget to prepare for the lack of additional benefits.
“My boyfriend has a good job, but we were still struggling to make ends meet,” she said. “We applied for some assistance and even still barely made the cut with the income guidelines. Receiving the extra benefits over the last few years has been really helpful, so it’s going to be a bit of an adjustment when those end.”
With the monthly benefits her family receives, she said by the end of the month they’re stretching the few remaining dollars left on their EBT cards. Because the regular monthly benefits and the emergency benefits come in two installments, having that additional installment helped the family get through those last few days in the cycle before their regular benefits are deposited.
“We’ve really felt the increase in prices of food, especially with meat,” she said. “That’s one of the biggest hurdles we’re facing because we can’t keep enough meat in the house, and with my medical issues I really need the iron.”
Since McNichols started going to Community Pathways, she said the weekly trips have helped a lot, but she never thought she’d have to heavily rely on the organization's food shelf — The Marketplace.
“We’ve struggled, but we always found a way without having to use additional resources. My boyfriend makes pretty good money and I don’t think we should be in this position, but we are,” she said. “Community Pathways have been a big help, especially over the last few months, and we usually go every week.”
McNichols said she sees how the organization helps not only her family, but the hundreds of other families in the community, and she wants to be able to give back in a way that she’s able. On way she does that is buy making sure her family purchases most all of the clothes they need from Unique Finds — the clothesline at Community Pathways.
“It’s really important to me to be able to put money back into Community Pathways,” she said.
Bracing for increased need
With the emergency benefits still in place and many receiving their last deposit this month, Korbel has already seen a drastic increase in the number of people they serve in the last six weeks and expects that to only continue in the months to come.
According to statistics provided by Hunger Solutions Minnesota, between 2021 and 2022 the number of visits to a food shelf in Steele County increased by 169.5%.
“In the last 18 months we’ve gone from an average of 250 shoppers a week to 563 a week,” Korbel said. “Our food budget is stretched thin and our 2023 budget has the largest food portion we’ve ever had. I think it would be fair to say that in the next 18 months, the number of shoppers will double again.”
Anyone who qualifies for SNAP benefits also qualifies for resources offered by Community Pathways. Korbel said he thinks there will be a significant spike in shoppers in April and the first few following months as people adjust to losing the emergency benefits.
He said this is one of the many reasons why March is an important month for him and the organization for MN FoodShare month because the amount of dollars and pounds of food raised locally will set the tone for what Community Pathways receives.
“We’re on track to hit our goal at the end of the month, but I don’t think that should stop us from really reaching and exceeding that goal,” Korbel said. “We really have a great community and I can’t be more grateful for the continued support. We just need to keep it going.”