With a state-of-the-art high school mere months away from welcoming students, little to no metal and manufacturing equipment will be included in the facility.
Last year, the Owatonna School District, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and Riverland Community College joined forces to form the Owatonna Learn to Earn Coalition with hopes of receiving grant money to assist the city and region in expanding, attracting and retaining a talented workforce.
The Owatonna Learn and Earn Initiative bill barely missed the necessary votes to pass in both the Senate and House of Representatives. Superintendent Jeff Elstad said it was unfortunate the bill didn't pass, but he is determined to work closely with legislators to get the bill passed this session.
"It was disappointing that this bill didn't pass last year. This year we've made some minor tweaks to the previous proposal," Elstad said. "The proposal still has three main goals, but because Riverland received a federal grant for a needs assessment, we've moved some dollars around."
The bill will provide new and advanced manufacturing pathway and "Owatonna Opportunity" scholarships to increase high school graduation, technical college completions, and regional career opportunities and placements for hundreds of students in high-demand and high-skilled occupations in the Owatonna community.
Changes in the bill
Chamber President Brad Meier said previously the bill asked for $1 million, allocating $20,000 for a needs assessment, $900,000 to develop learning spaces with modern equipment and support services for students within the career pathways program. Of those funds, $306,000 would be allocated to the new Owatonna High School’s industrial technology classrooms, and the remaining $594,000 would be allocated to the Riverland Campus to outfit the buildings and students with the equipment needed for the automation, robotics engineering and advanced manufacturing.
Finally, $80,000 would be used to create “learn and earn” opportunities for students and employers by offering tuition reimbursement and scholarships. This would include part-time work that considers school schedules for employers who agree to continue the student’s education while working at the respective business.
"The updated bill is asking for much of the same," Meier said. "The big difference is it will be a total of $1.05 million ask, and the dollars will be broken down a little differently."
In the current funding proposal, $950,000 will be used to purchase nearly 100 pieces of mechatronics equipment to be housed in both the new high school and Riverland's Owatonna campus. The remaining $100,000 of the ask will be added to the Owatonna Opportunity Scholarship Fund.
The Owatonna Opportunity scholarships will help the underrepresented population of students who cannot, or don't want to, leave the community to pursue a higher education, according to Elstad.
"We want to invest in future students from the class of 2025 and beyond so they can be provided with opportunities for higher education using Riverland," he said. "The goal is to help our students and also help Owatonna businesses grow with excellent workers from right here in the community."
Mechatronics encompasses several disciplines in the engineering field with a focus on electrical and mechanical systems, including robotics, electronics, computer systems and product engineering.
Impact at Riverland
Christy Tryhus, dean of academic affairs in business, social sciences, public safety, IT and customized training at Riverland, said the college has been working on partnering with the schools to add academic programs and in various career pathways for nearly two years.
"We have a great partnership with the Owatonna schools," she said. "We already have the practical nursing program implemented and we have a few students graduating this spring, and launching this Advanced Manufacturing pathway will definitely help support the large businesses in Owatonna and any new ones that come to the community."
Tryhus said with the ongoing workforce shortages, part of the upcoming needs assessment will include two focus groups that will hopefully confirm the needs identified already by the coalition and potentially discover new needs they were unaware of, leading to expand on ideas to bring more courses and programs to the existing career pathways.
Tryhus said that according to a study conducted by Harvard, 57% of the workforce includes skilled workers with some post secondary education whether that be a welding certificate or something similar. Only 33% includes those with a four-year degree or higher and 10% is unskilled workers.
"We want to make sure we have options to train and upscale the existing workforce," Tryhus said. "Students will have the opportunity to earn stackable certificates and if they can earn something while still in high school, they will already have their foot in the door of a high paying job."
Should the bill not pass again this legislative session, Tryhus said the coalition will have to "get creative" when it comes to the next steps.
"There are a lot of grant opportunities, sponsorships and donations we can seek out," she said. "We obviously hope we're able to pass the bill this time, but if not we will think of a backup plan."