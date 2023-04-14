More than a dozen community members gathered in the Gainey Room of the Owatonna Public Library Thursday evening to hear from two members of the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) to learn how to engage in civil dialogue with a “pro-human” approach.

Tanya Simons and Jeff Campbell

Tanya Simons and Jeff Campbell, members of the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR), explain to a group of community members how to restore civil conversations throgh a pro-human approach at the Owatonna Public Library. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


FAIR event

Many who attended the FAIR event at the library Thursday evening said they felt more comfortable engaging in conversation with those who have differing opinions and look forward to the group coming back to Owatonna for another seminar. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376.

