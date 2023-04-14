More than a dozen community members gathered in the Gainey Room of the Owatonna Public Library Thursday evening to hear from two members of the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) to learn how to engage in civil dialogue with a “pro-human” approach.
Phil Clubb, member of Open Owatonna, said that, about two years ago, he and other community members, educators and parents came together to form the group with the intention of promoting integrity, encouraging transparency and respecting diverse social and political viewpoints in local schools and beyond. They needed some help getting the conversation started and that’s where FAIR came in.
FAIR Action Fellow Tanya Simons and Twin Cities Chapter Leader Jeff Campbell explained to the group who and what FAIR stands for.
“FAIR is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical group and our focus is advocating or civil rights and liberties for all Americans regardless of skin color, economic status or education,” Simons said. “There’s a lot of civil discourse happening in the world and I think we’ve gotten an us versus them mentality and that’s not indicative of who each of us are individually. What we want to do here tonight is talk about ways to have conversations with someone who may disagree with us and have those conversations about some topics productively and find common ground.”
Simons, who was elected to her local school board just months before the COVID-19 pandemic shared how she heard from many parents in that school district who had polarizing views on school shut downs and masking.
“I heard all of these personal stories from the parents in the school district,” she said. “While everyone had their opinion, at the root of this issue, and many of the hot button topics we hear about every day, there’s common ground. We’re parents and we just want what is best for our children.”
She explained how FAIR believes there are more bad ideas than bad people which is why one of their principles includes being “anti-racism” rather than “anti-racist.”
“We are all humans and at our core most of us by and large have good intentions,” she said. “FAIR helps to teach the language to have that moral courage to stand up and have a conversation to promote positive change. Unless you say something, what will change?”
Simons and Campbel spoke about applying the principals of FAIR to create a SAFE conversation. SAFE standing for “Say it back to confirm, agree to find common ground, FAIR message and explore with a question.”
“Sometimes its easier to ‘otherize’ and label people we disagree with,” Campbell said. “The goal isn’t always to change someones mind, but to see things from another perspective and then maybe the other person, or even you, will change your mind.”
Campbell and Simons stressed the importance of assuming good intent when engaging in conversation wtih someone who may have views or opinions you don’t agree with and seek to understand their position by asking as many questions as you need to, and agree where you can.
“Just because you don’t find agreement, doesn’t mean the conversation failed,” Campbell said.
After roleplaying and explaining aspects of how a conversation can go using the SAFE model, the pair opened up the floor to questions and comments.
Much of the attendees were in agreement that they found the presentation full of valuable information. Clubb said he felt the event went successfully and hopes to bring FAIR back to Owatonna soon for another similar event so the community can learn and come together and understand the differing opinions throughout the community respectfully.