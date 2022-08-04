Courtyard ribbon cutting

After a year of construction and decades of dreaming, the Courtyard by Marriott made having a downtown hotel in Owatonna a reality. Pictured, from left to right: Scott Mohs, of Mohs Construction; Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz; Mac Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Real Estate Group; Jeff Fetters, chairman of Federated Insurance; Paul Wischermann, CEO and president of Wischermann Partners; Brad Meier, president of Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism; and Brian Billington, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Owatonna. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

While it may have been two and a half years since the announcement was made, the vision of a hotel in Owatonna’s downtown has been floating around town for more than three decades.

Mayor Tom Kuntz

As someone who was born in raised in Owatonna, Mayor Tom Kuntz says he never would have dreamed a Marriott hotel would be located in the heart of downtown. Kuntz thanked a laundry list of people who made that dream become a reality Thursday afternoon. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Mac Hamilton

Developer Mac Hamilton, responsible for several apartment projects in Owatonna, says he had never built a hotel before, and that it took an entire team of experts and passionate people to make the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Owatonna come to fruition. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Mac Hamilton and Jeff Fetters

Jeff Fetters (right), chairman of Federated Insurance, personally thanks developer Mac Hamilton for his continued investment in the growth of Owatonna. The two men shared words of gratitude Thursday evening during a ceremonial ribbon cutting inside the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in downtown Owatonna. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Courtyard ribbon cutting

Brian Billington (middle), general manager for Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Owatonna, cuts the ribbon inside the new hotel’s lobby Thursday afternoon. Billington was joined by Scott Mohs, Mayor Tom Kuntz, Mac Hamilton, Jeff Fetters, Paul Wischermann and Brad Meier. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

