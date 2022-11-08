For the last several years, the Owatonna Middle School has been hosting a Veteran’s Day program for students, family members and the community.
Staff and student council members from the entire school organize the annual event with the support and sponsorship of the local American Legion and VFW. Free and open to the public, the celebration recognizes veterans within the community as well as at the school itself.
Centered around awareness and appreciation of local veterans, the program aims to uplift students with personal stories from a guest speaker as well as education to understand the service to others and the price some have paid for freedom.
Sixth grade Learning Center Teacher Wendy Camerer said many students in the district have roots and ties to the military, while others have had no experience with family members or close friends being in active duty.
“No matter their experiential background, for students, it is an emotional experience that instills pride and appreciation,” she said. “Thanking a Veteran for their service is important but truly understanding what that service experience was, brings a higher level of appreciation and admiration.”
Brandon Noble, veteran and student supervision EA at the high school, was chosen to be this year’s speaker. Noble was also chosen five years ago to speak, and he said he is honored to have been asked to come back to talk to students and share his story.
“To me, being a veteran is volunteering to stand up for those who might not be able to stand up for themselves. I’m aiming for that to be the overall moral of my presentation,” he said. “That the youth of our community don’t need to wait until they’re legally adults to be good people and do great things in the world.”
Camerer said being that Noble is a part of the community, is an Owatonna Public School District alumni and is a current employee, she and others behind planning the event felt he was a great choice for the keynote speaker. Noble enlisted in the United States Marines in 2005 and remained in the service until 2010.
Noble said following his high school graduation from OHS, he needed a change of scenery and felt the military was a viable and “financially responsible option.”
Along with Noble speaking, some select students will be reading their “My Pledge to Our Veterans” essays they wrote earlier this year.
While the presentation is beneficial for students, Camerer said events like these also benefit the community as well as the veterans.
“This is not just for our students but our community and especially our Veterans,” she said. “Until I was a military mother myself of a Veteran, I had no clue the deep emotion and concern that families experience when their loved one is deployed. Most Veterans I’ve known do not desire recognition, but they so deserve it and what a better way to honor them than to share their stories.”
The presentation will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in the commons area at the Owatonna Middle School. Veterans, families, parents and the community are invited to join. The event will also be live streamed on Owatonna Live.