For the first time in a long time, the Owatonna Business Women group is hosting a membership drive for people to learn more about the organization, ask questions, socialize and hopefully be inspired to join.

Owatonna Business Women is hosting an open house-style event Thursday at Torey's Restaurant and Bar to invite the community to learn more about the organization, eat, drink and win prizes. (Photo courtesy of Steel the Moment Photography via Owatonna Business Women)


Carol Hacmac (left) and Julianna Skluzacek laugh prior to the 2022 OBW Woman of Achievement event. Both women have been members of Owatonna Business Women since the '90s, and still remain active in the group. (Photo courtesy of Steel the Moment Photography via Owatonna Business Women)
Dawn Ritter presents "Today's Medicine" and how we can integrate traditional and functional medicine for wellness during Owatonna Business Women's December meeting. During the monthly meetings, OBW provides a variety of programs that are aimed to help members expand their horizons, be educated and empower them in both their personal and professional lives. The group meets on the third Tuesday of every month. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
A group of Owatonna Business Women members pose with their 2022 Holiday Lighted Parade, one of the many community engagement events the group participates in each year. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Business Women)

