For the first time in a long time, the Owatonna Business Women group is hosting a membership drive for people to learn more about the organization, ask questions, socialize and hopefully be inspired to join.
Membership Chair Rachel Blaedorn said while the group has a strong core membership, the group is always looking to entice more women or men to join and continue doing the good work they have done for decades. Blaedorn hopes the Thursday event will do exactly that.
“Our three pillars are to connect, amplify and empower each other,” Blaedorn said. “I think keeping that as the forefront of the organization is why we’ve continued to grow and do more because we have consistently held true to those words.”
Owatonna Business Women (OBW) is one of the longest standing organizations in Owatonna. Officially founded in 1919 as Business and Professional Women and was part of a larger, national foundation. In 2011, the group decided to break away and become an independent non-profit focusing it’s resources on the Owatonna community to benefit local women in business through scholarships and more.
Through their work, the group has been successful in elevating the standards of women in the workplace, promoting the interests of women across all industries and in different stages of their careers.
Longtime member Carol Hacmac first joined in the early '90s because she attended a meeting as a guest and quickly realized how much the group truly had to offer and was able to solidify her confidence in herself as a woman in business.
“I wanted to join because it was a chance to meet other working women in Owatonna,” she said. “I was able to network with people that I wouldn’t have otherwise had contact with, and I was able to learn about other industries in town and different ways of looking at the world of business and myself. The organization is uplifting and supports both individually and our professional growth.”
Though many businesses and organizations suffered throughout the unprecedented struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic, OBW was one organization that thrived through the sheer willpower of its members and the sense of community they bring. Blaedorn said throughout the last three years, more than half of the current members joined OBW.
“I really don’t have a magic answer as to why we grew so much and did so well throughout the pandemic, but it is always growing,” she said. “I think it just goes back to our core values and how much our current members love the group and are always telling their friends and colleagues about it.”
Hacmac said that while topics of discussion during the monthly meetings have changed and evolved over the years, she has always been happy about the programming and insight the group offers to women of any age and any industry in Steele County.
“We have really good programs each month that give us a chance to expand and connect and empower each other,” she said. “The organization really focuses on personal professional growth and individual growth and amplifying the amazing women in the community especially with the annual Women of Achievement award event.”
Each year the group honors a plethora of women during the annual women of achievement award ceremony. The event highlights a handful of graduating seniors with scholarships, a young careerist, lifetime achievement and the coveted woman of achievement.
In 2022, OBW celebrated its 50th Woman of Achievement event.
“There’s a big support for education which is so important,” Hacmac said. “There are a lot of different ways for women to get into the business world and I think a lot of the current members are small business owners and it’s so important to be inclusive of everyone no matter where they’re at on their personal or professional journey.”
In addition to the monthly programs and the Woman of Achievement event, OBW also hosts monthly Lean In Circles, where women discuss areas of personal and professional develop in a more intimate setting; get involved in the community through the community engagement program, including having parade floats and participating in local charity competitions; and have a variety of social events for members throughout the year.
A taste of OBW will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday upstairs at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar in downtown Owatonna. The OBW board members will be present, as well as many members. Food and drinks will be provided and guests will also have the opportunity to win prizes along with meeting members, learning about the organization.