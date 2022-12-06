Santa is teaming up with the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity once again for a bowling extravaganza event this weekend at SpareTime Entertainment in Owatonna.

Santa Bowl

Kids were excited to meet with Santa, his elves and Timeout Teddy during last year’s first annual Santa Bowl at SpareTime Entertainment. (Photo courtesy of Kathey Huisman)


Timeout Teddy

Timeout Teddy, the mascot and icon for the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, will be around the bowling alley this weekend eager to take pictures with kids as they bowl with their families. (Photo courtesy of Kathey Huisman)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments