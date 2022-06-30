During his last day on the job, Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller socializes with new officer Madison Ziegler and community service officer Gabrielle Flemming during his Thursday retirement party at the Owatonna Arts Center. Hiller told the young women that he's no longer their boss, just a friend. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Over his 35 year career, Keith Hiller has worked as a police officer in Pelican Rapids, Blooming Prairie, Cannon Falls, Oakdale and Waseca, before finishing his last 12 years as Owatonna's Chief of Police. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
After 35 years in law enforcement — the final 12 of which were spent here in his hometown — Owatonna Chief of Police Keith Hiller signed off for the final time Thursday.
The community wouldn't let him silently retire, however, and instead gathered at the Owatonna Arts Center to celebrate the career of its top law enforcement officer.
Following his 1985 graduation from Owatonna High School, Hiller headed up to Alexandria Technical College to study law enforcement, finishing the program in 1987. He stayed north for roughly another year, working for the police department in Pelican Rapids, before a return to southern Minnesota for a brief stint at the Blooming Prairie Police Department. His career continued to evolve with a couple of years working in Cannon Falls and Oakdale before he landed in Waseca in 2004 as chief.
In 2010, Hiller was hired as the police chief in Owatonna, a moment he said was a dream come true.
“It was always my dream job to come back and serve my hometown,” Hiller said. “Yes, part of it was being born and raised here, but I truly think everybody here wants Owatonna to be wonderful. You walk around our community, and you don’t feel what is going on in the rest of the world. You almost feel like you’re in a utopia.”
Capt. Jeff Mundale, who has been with the Owatonna Police Department since June 1995, will officially step into the role of police chief Friday, allowing for a seamless transition in department operations.
“The selection of Jeff as the newest police chief makes me so proud and happy for the community,” Hiller said. “He is an authentic, genuine leader who inspires and motivates people. He is kind and approachable, and he has a strong commitment to community engagement.”
