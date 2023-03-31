For more than a decade, the Christian Family Church in Owatonna has been hosting one of the community's most beloved Easter events.
This year, the CFC Community Easter Egg Hunt is returning once again and there will be an "eggs-tra" special twist for families with children who have special needs.
Director of Children's Ministries Holly Dodds said she attended a children's pastor conference in the fall and one of the groups spoke about special needs ministries. What she learned stuck with her.
"It just hit my heart, and I knew we needed to make this event available for special needs kids in our community," Dodds said. "While we try to keep our activities friendly for everyone, we realize some kids may be overwhelmed and overstimulated by the large crowds and the noise."
Dodds spoke with a few moms in the church who she knew had children with special needs and asked them what they thought about dedicating time specifically for those kids. She said she was met with resounding excitement and support of the idea.
"All of the moms I talked to were emphatically saying yes, we need something like this," Dodds said. "They'll be able to enjoy everything the regular hunt has to offer but during their own dedicated time and space."
The first hunt, open only to special needs families will begin at 8 a.m., and Dodds said the hunt won't be broken up by age groups. Instead, everyone will be able to collect their eggs at the same time. The kids and their families will then be able to enjoy all of the other games and activities until 9:30 a.m., followed by the activities being open to the public 30 minutes later.
"We really hope that these families will come out and be able to enjoy some fun activities that they don’t normally get to attend because of physical or sensory needs," Dodds said. "We will have all our same activities for them but the only difference is they will have their own egg hunt at 9."
The egg hunts are arguably the most-hyped highlight of the day, though they only account for a small portion of the fun for families to enjoy in and around the church. Outside in the grassy area will be dedicated for egg hunts for six respective age groups. Each hunt will begin every 15 minutes, starting with the youngest group, 2-year-olds at 11 a.m., and announcement being made to remind each following group.
Each hunt has a special “golden egg” hidden in the area that contains a special token, which represents the lucky kiddo will be the recipient of a brand new bicycle. Other eggs contain tokens to other prizes that the winner will be able to choose from, including nerf guns, paint sets, dolls and more.
Dodds and her crew of volunteers have already been hard at work filling the more than 20,000 eggs for the hunt, where kids will run around and collect as many eggs as possible in their designated age group areas.
"We'll have the firetrucks, squad cars and more out there like normal, but we're working on getting come construction machinery available for the kids to see too," she said.
One of the many reasons why the church brings the event back year after year is because people keep coming and kids keep enjoying it.
"We have to do it. It's such an easy event for parents and families to come to and the kids have so much fun," she said. "Since the beginning we said we just want events for families to come to the church, because we are all about families and creating opportunities for them to have as much fun here as possible."
The event scheduled for Saturday, April 8. For more information visit the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CFCCommunityEasterEggHunt
A hunt in Blooming Prairie
The Blooming Prairie Women of Today group is hosting their 15th annual easter celebration at the City Park in Blooming Prairie beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 8.
Lachelle Wondra Co-Chair of the event said every five years the group likes to do something special and this year they are raffling off two gift certificates for an inflatable bounce house rental from B to Z Hardware and a bicycle.
"We're excited and thankful that so many have come together to help with the event," she said. "We have some amazing sponsors and we'll make sure every kid gets a goodie bag and then their parents will be able to sign up for the raffle and if they decide to take off after the hunt we'll call them if they're chosen."
She said the group has spent the last several days filling more than 4,800 eggs with candy for the hunt and have prepared 35 baskets for kids to use to fill up. Once they gather their eggs the volunteers will help empty them and they'll get a goodie bag with more candy along with a treat certificate from the Blooming Prairie Dairy Queen.
"The hunt really doesn't last long because all the kids run around as fast as they can gathering what eggs they can," she said. "I think it lasts around 15 minutes and then the Easter Bunny will be walking around talking to people and available for pictures as well."
More information about the hunt and activities can be found on the Blooming Prairie Women of Today Facebook page.