With several options for preschool throughout the community, some may not be aware that two of those options come from Owatonna Community Education.
With that in mind — and wanting to let parents of little ones know about all their options — Community Ed administrators and preschool program leaders were prompted to offer an open house later this month to invite those looking for where to send their beginning learners the chance to learn all about the programs offered.
Early Childhood Supervisor Maggie Goldade said, as the district gears up to open registration for preschoolers for the next school year, doing an open house at both Roosevelt and the Owatonna Education Center seemed like a great way to invite the community to see the classrooms and learn about the programs.
"Doing an open house is new for us, this is the first time we have ever done one," she said. "Now that we're finally getting out of the pandemic, we wanted to make sure everyone in the community knows we're an option for preschool and encourage them to start the enrollment process early."
The open house on Jan. 24 will consist of a handful of presentations for parents detailing the different offerings of the Little Learners and Bright Beginnings programs, along with the chance to take a tour through the classrooms and to meet the teachers.
The Little Learners Preschool program is for kids who will be 3-years-old by Sept. 1, and Bright Beginnings are for those who will be 4-years-old. There are different schedules available, and both scholarships and tuition fees which can be inquired about at the open house.
Goldade said for the current school year, all Bright Beginnings students were able to attend preschool at no cost and hopes that with more kids signing up, the program will be able to gain more funding so all students can continue to attend at no cost.
"Our legislators do renewals each year to decide on funding," she said. "We have the potential to get that renewed and potentially expanded upon. We are very fortunate that we're able to offer scholarships for a variety of families on top of little to no tuition."
Two years ago, Jolene Ell joined the district as a preschool teacher. Having worked in education for many years, she said she was excited for the opportunity to join the Owatonna School District.
"I love Owatonna," she said. "I'm from Morristown and I was really excited to come to Owatonna, because even as an 'outsider' I was welcomed immediately and the administrative staff in the district is just wonderful. Their high expectations for staff and students is like nothing I've ever experience before in the best way."
Little ones can reap many benefits by entering a preschool program, according to Goldade.
"We really focus on foundational skills kids need before they enter kindergarten," she said. "Our programs build on one another, so the curriculum lines up with what happens at the next level and the next grade. We focus on early reading and socials skills that they need to be able to move from one routine to the next, and build relationships with friends, social emotional learning, math and all areas of development."
Play-focused learning is a staple in each classroom. Ell said in her classroom, and all Bright Beginnings classrooms, there are three adults in the room every day, which allows for each student to get the individual attention they need early on in their education career to help them be successful.
"I've been teaching for 30 years, and every classroom is different, every student is different, but with one teacher in the room, as much as you want to you can't always meet each kids needs all the time when there's 18 to 20 kids in a class," she said. "But with myself, a para and another teacher in the classroom, we're able to ensure each student gets that personal attention, and it's such a huge benefit."
She went on to say she has seen huge successes in her students by being able to have them work as a large class, in small groups and getting individual attention and help when they need it.
"Another amazing thing about this district is not only my fellow teachers, but all of the other resources we have at our disposal," Ell said. "When we're noticing a kiddo is struggling, we have an amazing evaluation team to talk to that can help us and parents meet the kids where they are at and figure out what each individual student needs to succeed. I think that additional support makes all the difference. Being able to collaborate between our outside support, families and teachers really ensure these kids are as ready as they possibly can be for what lies ahead for them."
The preschool open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at both the Roosevelt Community School and the Area Learning Center. Additional information about preschool programs can be found on the district website at www.communityed.isd761.org