Greed, opportunity, poison and a potential insurance ploy were hot topics of discussion Thursday evening at the Steele County History Center.

Judge Karen Duncan took on the role of several insurance agents for her testimony during the case. She testified that Lyle Waddell had purchased multiple insurance policies on Floyd Williams. In the event of an accidental death, Waddell would collect $3,000. In today’s money that amount would be equal to around $60,000. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Gene Fisher took the stand as a witness during the mock trial as a friend and neighbor of the defendant. He testified that Lyle Waddell wouldn’t have had the opportunity to poison the boy, nor would he have a good reason to. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Judge Renee Worke remains unbiased in the real cases she proceeds over, but when acting as the judge from the 1932 case, she clearly let her bias against the defendant be known. Often interrupting testimony and urging the lawyers to “hurry it up” and “get to the point.” The dishonorable actions of the 1932 judge is a large reason why Worke believes a guilty verdict was reached during the real trial. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The defendant Lyle Waddell, played by Jordan Juenger, took the stand and testified that he loved Floyd Williams and always treated him as one of his own. He said that while he did have an insurance policy involving the teenager, he never collected they money after the boy’s death. There was also no evidence presented that Waddell purchased or even had strychnine poison leading up to the boy’s death. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Following the presentation of the case, guests at each table acted as the jury and discussed the evidence that was presented to decide on a guilty or not guilty verdict. The majority of tables decided the defendant was not guilty. In the actual 1932 trial, he was found guilty, but pardoned in 1936 due to insufficient evidence. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Following the presentation, the audience had the opportunity to ask additional questions about the case and offer up their theories on what could have happened if it was not Lyle Waddell that poisoned Floyd Williams. Popular suggestions were that the boy had in fact died of tetanus. Another theory was that due to the possible cause of death being poison, that perhaps Lyle’s wife Nellie murdered the boy in order to collect the insurance money. She was never listed as a suspect. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

