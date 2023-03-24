Greed, opportunity, poison and a potential insurance ploy were hot topics of discussion Thursday evening at the Steele County History Center.
History Uncorked is a popular event series that began at the Steele County History Center in 2016. A group of local lawyers and judges get together to research an old case related to Steele County. The community is then invited to witness a enactment of the trial and have the opportunity to decide for themselves whether they believe the defendant is guilty or innocent of the crime.
With the knock of a gavel, court was officially in session as a jury of more than 80 community members considered whether or not to find a man guilty of murdering his 17-year-old foster son in a mock trial reenactment of the 1932 case: The State of Minnesota vs. Waddell.
In the summer of 1925, the defendant in the case, Lyle Waddell, entered into a contract with the State School in Owatonna to take 12-year-old Floyd Williams into his family until he was 18-years-old. Waddell took Williams into his care under the condition that he provide education, proper treatment as a family member and to ensure he was provided with basic necessities such as food, clothing and care if he became ill. The Waddell family were to also teach him a “gainful occupation” and to pay him $100 in cash.
In February 1931, Williams began complaining about not feeling well with flu-like symptoms. He said he felt stiff and had to crawl to the couch to lie down. On the evening of his death, he had another episode of stiffness which caused an arch in his back and he fell to the floor. He began having seizures. Dr. Vezina was contacted and administered a sedative, chloroform, ipecac and a pain reliever to the boy in an effort to get the seizures under control. Shortly after, Williams died.
The doctor collected vomit in a basin that was later sent off for analysis. A powerful poison called strychnine was detected, and trace amounts of the same substance were also found in William’s liver, brain and intestines. Experts in the original case debated whether tetanus, or lockjaw, was the cause of the boy’s death, but the official ruling was that he died from strychnine poisoning.
Though the real trial in 1932 took weeks to complete while the jury heard from no less than 20 witnesses and deliberated for hours, ultimately coming to a verdict of guilty, the guests Thursday night weren’t so compelled. Seven of the 12 groups decided on a verdict of not guilty, and the remaining five were undecided.