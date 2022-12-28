As the season of giving winds down, many begin thinking about what they want to accomplish over the next year and start making new year's resolutions.
Some of the most common resolutions across the globe include exercising more, eating healthier to lose weight, spending more time with friends and family, and more fiscally responsible.
All those individual goals can have an indirect impact on local businesses.
Stephanie Hanson, co-owner of Sollid Studios, which is rebranding to VIBES Owatonna, is no stranger to the ebb and flow of membership following the new year.
With their new member program, she hopes to encourage people to find what they love and stick with it, especially if their resolution involves being more physically active.
"We offer yoga, cycling and fitness classes, so there's a big variety of options," she said. "When people sign up with the new student deal, we try to encourage them to try all the classes, because the deal includes an unlimited amount of classes for 30 days."
Oftentimes, people have trouble sticking with a fitness goal because of boredom, disinterest or various other reasons and Hanson has noticed that when students try a variety of classes, they're able to find something they can enjoy, and it's easier to stick with.
"I think the group aspect also helps people stick with a routine," she said. "The class is led by and instructor and the people there become friends and there's a sort of accountability there to go to classes together with friends and it almost becomes more of a social activity as well as a physical activity."
She said throughout the month of January, memberships increase about 20%, but of that, only 2% remain throughout the year, and she hopes to encourage those to stick around and get a variety of classes under their belts to find what they truly enjoy and become permanent members of what she calls a fun and caring community at the studio.
Eating healthier
Being physically active isn't always enough to help people achieve their goal of losing weight or eating healthier, but Chad hacker, owner of HealthNutz in Owatonna, said he and his team can help with that.
Along with providing more than 70 varieties of teas, shakes and more, HealthNutz also offers personalized coaching to help people achieve their goals.
"The key to losing weight is having more calories going out than coming in," he said. "We have several options that can help reduce cravings, help you feel fuller longer and increase metabolism one shake at a time."
He also joked that laughter is great for burning calories and getting abs, and spending some time in the shop is a great way to ensure a workout of laughter.
"We like to have fun and educate people on our products to help them find what they need," Jen Seykora said.
Spending time with family
The vision of the United Way of Steele County includes changing lives, creating community and servicing those who are in need through their various events and programming.
Many of their services are family oriented and promote time together. Kellen Hinrichsen recently joined the team as the donor development coordinator, but outside his professional life, he holds the title of husband and dad.
He said one of his goals is to dedicate more time to his family and kids by getting out and experiencing things together.
"The kids take up a lot of time in a good way," he said. "One thing we like to do as a family, and hope to do more of, is go to museums. We hope to try and get to our favorite Children's Museum in Mankato more frequently next year and spend more one on one time with them, providing something educational and fun."
This time of year with the frigid temperatures and many people uncomfortable with traveling long distances can keep them cooped up in the house with little idea on how to get out and spend quality time together, the United Way added a new service to their roster earlier this year with the Bright By Text program.
Signing up is free, and those who sign up get occasional texts with prompts along with free activities, games and local resources for parents and caregivers.
"I think it's important for us to set aside time specifically for friends and family," Hinrichsen said. "This time of year is cold and snowy and it's important to find time to connect with the people who keep us sane and happy."