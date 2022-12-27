Despite the winter storm that brought nearly 5 inches of snow and wind that drew temperatures to a sub-zero level, nearly 850 people enjoyed a Christmas meal Sunday at the Owatonna VFW. 

Despite the frigid temperatures and slippery roads, more than 300 people sat at the VFW in Owatonna on Christmas Day to enjoy in the annual dinner. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Nearly 750 people spent their Christmas this year with the Owatonna VFW for their annual Christmas dinner. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Volunteers kept busy tending to guests Sunday during the annual Christmas Dinner at the VFW. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Some guests have been attending the dinner on Christmas for years as part of their annual family tradition, while others come to enjoy in some much needed company during the holiday season. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Volunteers were hard at work the week leading up to the dinner baking dozens of cookies and cooking nearly 20 pans or turkey and ham. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Mike Meyer has been coordinating the annual holiday dinners for 3 years, but due to personal reasons announced this would be his last year coordinating. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

