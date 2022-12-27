Some guests have been attending the dinner on Christmas for years as part of their annual family tradition, while others come to enjoy in some much needed company during the holiday season. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Despite the winter storm that brought nearly 5 inches of snow and wind that drew temperatures to a sub-zero level, nearly 850 people enjoyed a Christmas meal Sunday at the Owatonna VFW.
Coordinator Mike Meyer said attendance was down slightly from past years, likely due to the temperatures and weather, but he still considered the dinner a success and all leftovers were taken to the hospitality house, Rachel's Light, and some other local organizations.
"We had about 380 takeout orders, and the rest were dine in," he said. "I feel good about how it turned out."
This dinner also marked Meyer's final event as the main coordinator. He said it was a difficult decision to hang up his hat as the man in charge, but is optimistic someone will step up to take things over.
"I still feel good about my decision to step down," he said. "No one has come forward to volunteer yet, but we hope someone will."
The community Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners have been a staple each year at the local VFW for around 30 years when Virginia Stirens started the tradition.
"The main purpose behind the meals being started was that no one should spend the holiday's alone and everyone is always welcome to the dinners," Meyer said.
Anne Krueger has been attending the holiday dinners off and on for several years and she said she hopes someone volunteers to coordinate the dinners sooner rather than later.
"We've always loved coming here to eat either on Thanksgiving or Christmas," she said. "It would be a huge loss to the community if the dinners had to stop."
With dozens of hams and turkeys being donated by several businesses, organizations and individuals throughout the community, the dinners are not only special to those who attend, but also those who aren't able to.
"We donated about five or six pans of leftovers to the Hospitality House, Rachel's Light and some others," Meyer said.
Leftovers are always brought to local non-profit organizations so those who are working, or in need have a hot meal during the holidays.