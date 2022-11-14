...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 9
Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary Bazaar. (Photos by Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
While the temperatures may have dropped over the weekend, the activity around town continues to heat up with the return of another slate of annual activities.
The Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary Bazaar returned to St. John Lutheran Church on Friday and Saturday, filling the sanctuary and entryway with books, gifts, crafts, baked goods and more, and the first 500 shoppers received a $5 gift card to the hospital gift shop.
All together, over 200 volunteers collaborate to make the event a success. From the bakers to the sewers to those that help set up and tear down the bazaar, the process for the event is ongoing all year around.
Proceeds from the event helps the Auxiliary purchase and donate baby swaddles to the local birth center, which sees an estimated 500 babies born there each year.
Santa's Cellar, a holiday tradition since 1978, also returned Friday and Saturday at the Steele County Community Center on the fairgrounds. Crafters and artists were able to come together to sell their handmade gifts, stocking stuffers, holiday decorations and treats. All items sold at Santa's Cellar were handmade.
The cold weekend ended with hot soup at the Rachel's Light Open Table Community Meal. For the fifth year, the nonprofit that houses women and children in transition served up several kinds of soup and sold pottery to help raise money to continue to support those facing homelessness.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.