It was originally designed to help counties combine and share in the cost of increasingly expensive human service offerings mandated by the state. But as the Steele County Board of Commissioners continue to try to wrangle the county's budget, the ongoing increases from Minnesota Prairie County Alliance have pushed the commissioners to the brink.
During a work session last month, the Board of Commissioners discussed the current delivery system for their human services, funneled through MnPrairie as a part of a three-county partnership. County Administrator Scott Golberg said the discussion is an offshoot of the MnPrairie All Commissioners meeting that took place on Sept. 1, when it was asked that all involved county boards talk about any concerns they may have with the current arrangement.
The model was first proposed as a 12-county model in 2012, eventually whittling down to a four-county model later that same year, including Steele, Waseca, Dodge and Mower counties. In the end, it was just Steele, Waseca and Dodge counties that signed on.
Golberg said there are three main areas the MnPrairie Joint Powers Board would like to receive feedback from: the philosophy and values of the organization, the finances and the governance as a whole.
Budgetary concerns
Cutting to the chase, however, Commissioner Jim Abbe said it truly all comes down to the cost.
"I don't think anyone on that board or this board question the validity of those programs; we just want to know the costs associated with them," Abbe said, noting every commissioner from Steele County has asked MnPrairie to provide cost breakdowns for programs provided, both mandated and not mandated. "That is all we're looking at — can we afford to keep doing this?"
MnPrairie provides services in health care coverage, income and food assistance, child support, children and family, mental health, substance use, disability and seniors. While some services are mandated for counties to provide by the state or federal government, others are not.
The other commissioners readily agreed with Abbe about the cost being the biggest concern, especially in terms of how all other departments in the county are expected to keep costs low during budget season, yet the budget for MnPrairie has continually increased over the years. According to county financial records, MnPrairie nearly doubled it's budget within seven years. For 2022, Steele County allocated $5.5 million for MnPrairie.
It's not uncommon for a human services department to take up the largest chunk of a county's budget, but Steele County commissioners are feeling they have less ability to control the numbers working through MnPrairie.
"We can't continue to have these costs go up the way they're going up, especially when we're asking all our departments to cut back and save, but that part keeps growing," Abbe said. "I think it's time we dig our heels in and ask those tough questions. If we have to cut back and take a hard look, then that is what we do."
Commissioner Greg Krueger said it feels MnPrairie is not responsive to the counties who are "footing the bill" for the organization, and that the ongoing increases cannot continue.
"I am personally ready to make a proposal to them to take a cut in their budget and add a 3% reduction in personnel costs," Krueger said. "Their reserves in my opinion are way too high; they don't need to be 43-44%. I think we have targeted the 35% number, and at the end of the day, they need to start paying some of that reserves back to the counties who have put money in and have us determine where those dollars need to go."
Commissioner Rick Gnemi said he doesn't believe it is the organization as a whole that is the issue, but instead laid blame on Executive Director Jane Hardwick. Gnemi claimed Hardwick is not responsive to commissioners' requests to make budget changes.
Abbe and Krueger both disagreed with Gnemi, saying they should not single out individuals.
While there was some discussion of a potential departure from the partnership, specifically if that is the route Waseca County chooses to take, it would take time for the organization to officially disband. According to the agreement, there is a 2.5-year safeguard for MnPrairie to fully disband if two of the three counties move to do so. Steele County commissioners agreed if Waseca County wanted to leave the partnership, however, that they would financially have to agree to do the same.
Golberg reminded the commissioners that they didn't have to make that decision just yet, though.
"It doesn't have to be one way or the other," Golberg said. "You can say you are OK with how some of these programs are going, but that we feel as a board there are some areas that maybe we need to improve."
Krueger said he believes it is a good program worth saving, but that it needed to be more responsive to the budget requests from the counties funding it. Commissioner John Glynn said he believes they would all be in agreement that MnPrairie is doing a good job.
McIntosh chimes in
Perhaps the most powerful testimony, however, came from County Attorney Dan McIntosh, who said that his different perspective on the service delivery side shows constant conflict with the MnPrairie administration.
"When I hear you guys say 'the program,' the program is what we have to do — the child protection cases, the adult protection cases. The MnPrairie program is the multi-county part of it," McIntosh said. "I struggle to see, having sat here for probably the 10th year going around budget time … the costs go up, there aren't answers why and there isn't a tie to increased costs to quality of services. It's a cycle, and it's hard to see what the benefit to Steele County is to be a part of this."
McIntosh said if it was a good program that "made sense," it would be replicated throughout the state.
"I don't think it should be taken as a given that the service quality is great," he added. "It seems to me the quality could be at least as good, if not much better and much more accountable to the local leadership, if that was a county department. I think that's the way to go."
While the Waseca County Board of Commissioners were expected to discuss the same issues in their own work session, Golberg said it appeared the Dodge County Board of Commissioners were "content with the way things are going" and likely will not discuss it.