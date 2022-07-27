Road maintenance and repairs are among the most visible needs in Steele County, and the Board of Commissioners is considering ways to incorporate a much needed highway project with important safety upgrades to the most popular county park.
During a work session Tuesday, commissioners were presented with a feasibility study for improvements to both County State Aid Highway 28 and Beaver Lake Park, both located in the Ellendale area. Following the session, the commissioners unanimously voted — with the absence of Commissioner Jim Abbe — to approve one of the concepts detailed in the report.
Commissioner Greg Krueger motioned to hold off adding amenities to the park portion of the plan until a further date when additional funding, such as grants, can be identified. Commissioner Rick Gnemi seconded the motion, which was unanimously approved by the commissioners in attendance.
The concept approved will not only repair a dilapidated roadway, but make important and crucial safety upgrades to Beaver Lake Park, said County Administrator Scott Golberg.
"This is going to be a major improvement from what we have now, mainly for the safety issue," he said. "This concept will create parking space between the road and the lake, instead of the current situation, where the parking is on the other side, east of the road."
Golberg said the commissioners wanted to approve a concept design to give engineers direction, as well as assist in applying for funding and different grant opportunities.
CSAH 28
According to the study, prepared by engineering and consulting firm WHKS out of Rochester, the 2.1-mile portion of CSAH 28, stretching from Highway 30 to CSAH 21, is classified as a "minor collector" with significant seasonal and weekend traffic fluctuations, due to park and breach visitors.
The most recent Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic count shows an average of 350 vehicles per day, but a Steele County traffic count shows volumes as high as 660 vehicles per day. The study shows the current shoulder width and in-slope grade do not meet the MnDOT State Aid Minimum Design Standards for new or reconstruction projects on rural or suburban roads.
The pavement along this stretch of CSAH 28 was originally paved in 1960 and overlayed in 1976. Since the latest overlay, the pavement is currently at its end of useful life and in need of reconstruction, showing several signs of deterioration that reduces driver comfort. The feasibility study states, if this deterioration is left untreated, it could lead to vehicle damage and impact driver safety.
There is also a bridge structure along this portion of the road that has been determined "structurally deficient" and is scheduled to be replaced as part of a separate project.
Beaver Lake Park
The park, which is 17.3 acres and is bisected by CSAH 28, has several areas in need of upgrades, according to the report. On the east side of the highway, the park has a concessionaire/bathhouse building that is 20 years old and is due for renovation maintenance to ensure it will last its full 40-year lifespan.
Other amenities in the park, including playground equipment, portable restrooms, a sand volleyball court and a medium-sized picnic shelter, are over 20 years old and considered at the "end of their useful life," according to the study.
Other notable needs for upgrades or changes includes the narrow culvert that functions as a trail underpass beneath CSAH 28, allowing safe passage between the park on the east side of the highway and the narrow strip of beach and fishing pier on the west side, along the shore of Beaver Lake. The structure is described as "very confined," with no lighting, creating a "dark and unappealing" crossing. According to the study, the underpass is not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
There is also a worn 6-foot asphalt trail that spans the length of the beach and is shored up in places by a wooden retaining wall.
The boat launch is also a pressing issue, as there is no connected parking lot, resulting in inconvenient queueing practices during peak use. To launch, boaters must put their boat in the water, drive north on the highway and park their truck and trailer, then walk 800-plus feet back to their boat. The current configuration also requires drivers to back their vehicle and trailer from the highway down into the lake, navigating a tight horizontal curve and steep hill.
Approved upgrades
As recommended by WHKS in the feasibility report, the commissioners approved the concept that included a major realignment of CSAH 28, which would preserve all existing park features, except for the volleyball court. New amenities to the park, which will be added as funds are allocated, will include a park pavilion structure with showers and restrooms, a larger playground and equipment, a new volleyball court, a basketball half court, four pickleball courts, an expanded beach, and a 180-foot-by-100-foot open field for additional activities.
The realignment will also allow all the park amenities, with the exception of the current north parking lot, to be located on one side of CSAH 28.
The fishing pier will be moved slightly north from its existing location, and a natural buffer planting and stormwater feature will be constructed between the outlet and a new parking lot.
An acquisition of a hayfield east of the park will provide space to build an improved boat launch with 13 spaces of adjacent truck and trailer park, as well as a parking lot with 70 spaces for park users that does not require use of the underpass to reach the beach and the amenities.
According to the feasibility report, the concept had the most positive response from the public and was ultimately identified as the preferred option, providing the most utility and benefit to the public relative to the proposed costs. During the two public information meetings — one in September and one in February — comments from the public about this specific concept including the following:
"This is obviously the most investment. It is by far the best plan in my opinion and will serve safety and recreation, as well as wildlife and preservation."
"Agree with [this concept] with its objectives to reconstruct CSAH 28 away from the lake, which is better for the environment, safer for pedestrians, which will utilize the park to its full and future potential."
"Looks sweet, can't wait."
The total cost of the project approved by the commissioners comes in at $6.05 million, though $2.9 million is earmarked for the park amenities, which the commissioners agreed to add as funding and grants became available.
"We will get CSAH funding to build the road, and some of the park amenities and improvements will will go after through a variety of funding sources as they present themselves," Golberg said.
Though County Engineer Greg Ilkka indicated it is an "ambitious" schedule, the plan is for the county to work toward right-of-way acquisitions east of the roadway this fall and to work on design of the road layout in spring 2023. Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2024.