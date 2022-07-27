Road maintenance and repairs are among the most visible needs in Steele County, and the Board of Commissioners is considering ways to incorporate a much needed highway project with important safety upgrades to the most popular county park.

Beaver Lake Park

In an effort to repair a road and improve public safety, the Steele County Board of Commissioners have approved a concept plan for the realignment of County State Aid Highway 28, which runs along Beaver Lake and bisects Beaver Lake Park. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Beaver Lake Park underpass

Currently, park users who want to access Beaver Lake have to utilize a small tunnel underpass that is roughly six-feet high and unlighted. Steele County staff have reported many individuals will walk on the shoulder of County State Aid Highway 28 instead, creating safety issues. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
CSAH 28 realignment

In this rendering of the concept plan, County State Aid Highway 28 will be realigned to the east of the Beaver Lake Park, bringing a bulk of the park to the same side of the beach. (Courtesy of WHKS)

