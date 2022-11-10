Nothing quite brings a smile to your face like a night of comedy. For a local non-profit dedicated to improving smiles, a comedy fundraising event is just the ticket.
Let’s Smile, Inc. is bringing back their annual comedy night fundraiser next week at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar in downtown Owatonna, featuring comedians Tommy Ryman and Linda Aarons.
Let’s Smile Executive Director Holly Jorgensen said, as with the past events like this, the comedians will come with family friendly, but still belly-laugh-inducing bits.
“Both the comedians this year are going to be super funny,” Jorgensen said. “They’re both from Minnesota so they’re relatively local and it’s all good, clean humor because we are all about kids so we want to this to be a family friendly event.”
Ryman, originally from Minneapolis, was a semi-finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and was also named Best of the Midwest at Gilda’s Laugh Fest. Aarons, also from Minnesota, is known for her witty punchlines. She was the first runner-up in the Acme Comedy COmpany’s Funniest Person in the Twin Cities contest and a finalist in both the Magner’s Comedy Festival in Boston and the Iowa Comedy Festival. She also opened for Louie Anderson after winning Minnesota’s Funniest Person Contest.
When the annual event began back in 2018, Jorgensen said she had always wanted to host a comedy night, because as the name of her organization says — “Let’s Smile.” She also says she is a comedy lover herself and is glad this event has taken off and become a popular staple.
“I remember last year I stood on the side of the room and looked out at the audience and everyone was laughing and roaring and my heart was so full,” she said. “I think some of them maybe didn’t even know they were raising funds for us, they just wanted to come and have a good time which is great.”
Along with the comedy show, Jorgensen said there will also be raffle prizes, appetizers and a cash bar.
“I think we’ve had more raffle prizes donated this year than any other year,” she said. “It’s so great and we are so thankful for all of the support we get from the businesses and individuals in the community.”
In year’s past, the event has had a specific goal on what the organization was raising funds for such as purchasing supplies, staffing and furnishing the new office. This year, Jorgensen said all the funds raised will go towards programming and services that remain at no cost to families.
“What we do is so important and the community sees that, I think,” she said. “And if you look at our sponsors and the recognition wall in the office, you’ll see that many of them are other local dental clinics. We don’t compete against them and they really have been our main supporters. They truly believe in what we are doing and they want to help.”
Since making their permanent home in the new Community Pathways of Steele County building, Jorgensen said since the grand opening, the community has been excited and giving what Jorgensen considers to be the best compliment ever, they look like a real dental clinic.
“We’ve partnered with Community Pathways for about five years,” she said. “And before the expansion, we were setting up in their break room using lawn chairs and portable equipment. Now everything we have is permanent and its so great. The community really came together not just for us, but Community Pathways as a whole and we are so grateful for what everyone did for us and the kids.”
While they do have an official office location, Let’s Smile staff will continue to do the school based clinics which generally run in the fall and spring each year.