Despite not originally seeing a judgeship in his future, one lawyer is about to see his justice career come full circle.
Jeremy Clinefelter, the current managing attorney of the Third Judicial District Public Defender's Office in Owatonna, will be hanging up his arguments to step into the role of judge. Replacing retiring judge, the Honorable Matthew J. Opat, Clinefelter was announced Wednesday as Gov. Tim Walz's appointment as District Court Judge in Minnesota's Third Judicial District. He will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County.
“I am excited to appoint Jeremy Clinefelter to the Fillmore County bench,” said Walz in a press release last week. “He is a proven leader with an extensive legal background working as a public defender, county attorney, and private attorney. He will be a tremendous asset to the Third Judicial District.”
Clinefelter said the appointment has been humbling, and though this is his fourth time applying for a judgeship, he didn't anticipate this career path when he first started out as a lawyer years ago.
"I always knew I wanted to be a public servant and a litigate, in particular with criminals," Clinefelter said. "That has always been the most interesting and exciting topic to me."
His first professional legal job in the public sector — aside from legal aid and clerk work during law school, including a stint in the Attorney General's Office — came in 2003 when he took a job at the Mower County Attorney's Office. Upon his hiring, he and his wife moved to Austin where they still live today with their three children.
Always looking toward the public sector, Clinefelter said, about 13 years ago, he started looking at his career through the lens of change.
"I felt like when I was looking at the next 13 years of my career, it looked exactly like the first years," Clinefelter said. "I was really looking for a change at that time."
Having litigated numerous cases as a prosecutor against a specific defense attorney, Dan Donnelly, Clinefelter said a good conversation with the opposing counsel helped him select his next career maneuver.
"There were numerous cases we battled against each other, and we really respected each other because of that," he said. "So I decided to take a part time public defender position and work out of his office [Donnelly Law Office], which is what [Donnelly] did himself."
Clinefelter said he immediately recognized the value of switching which team he would go to bat for, despite it being exceptionally difficult in the beginning.
"It's not easy making a switch like that, I had learned my way into a lead criminal attorney and kind of the main prosecutor for serious felonies in Mower County," Clinefelter said. "But it was wonderful, the change has been tremendous and has allowed me to stay connected to the public service component of being an attorney. It was exactly what I wanted."
His work in private practice at the Donnelly Law Office allowed him to represent clients in criminal, child protection, civil commitment, guardianship, and conservatorship matters.
Since moving into the position as managing attorney for the Third Judicial District Public Defender's Office in Owatonna, Clinefelter said he has been able to gain valuable experience through seeing different cultures and ways of doing things, as he supervises attorneys and support staff serving indigent clients in Rice, Waseca, Steele, Freeborn and Mower counties.
"This was all a very valuable experience to the point that I advise other attorneys to do the same thing — if they are only doing public defender cases, take the opportunity to become an assistant county attorney, and vice versa," he said. "It all provides a truly healthy perspective on the different roles and how important both are for the criminal justice system."
Moving into the judgeship, Clinefelter feels he is fully prepared and well versed on all the moving parts of the justice system. While he is excited for the opportunity, he said he believes he will miss being one of the two main players on the floor of the courtroom.
"I do think I'll miss representing clients, which I've always really enjoyed, as well as the strategy and making the arguments," he said. "I'll miss trying to persuade and argue on behalf of clients, whether they were the county, the state or individual litigants in the system."
"I do like a good argument," Clinefelter laughed. "Now my roles is be a neutral referee to those arguments. It will be very different, but it is certainly something I am honored and humbled to be given that opportunity."