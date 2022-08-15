More than a hundred people gathered in a field Monday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new and long-awaited Climate by Design International facility.
“This is home. If you want your grass to be good, you’ve got to water it where it’s at. We’re here in this field to bring a building up out of this ground that’s going to serve the people of CDI and the community,” said Tom Peterson, President of Climate by Design International, or CDI. “We’re here to continue to grow and to grow healthy.”
Beginning in the basement of Peterson’s home more than 30 years ago, he and his wife Susan had a vision and a dream. Currently, CDI’s operations are taking place out of several buildings in Owatonna. The goal of this project, which has been in the works for more than five years, is to bring all of their operations under one roof.
The 14-acre site, just west of town in the industrial park on Bridge Street will be home to the 212,700 square-foot building that will be the new corporate headquarters and production facility. This will allow for CDI to combine all of its operations and employees into one single facility.
Representatives from the Opus Group, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, CDI employees and more were present to join in the celebration and groundbreaking.
“Opus is honored to partner with CDI on this headquarters project, which is a testament to the company’s rich 30-year history in the Owatonna community,” said Jason Conway, senior director of real estate development for Opus. “The state of the art building will give CDI a competitive advantage both in terms of attracting and retaining employees, as well as supporting plans for increased production and growth.”
Peterson said with the help of the group, who was also involved in the building of the new Bosch facility, he has no doubts the project will progress smoothly and will be completed within their budget. They hope to be ready for a grand opening ceremony within the next year.
“Based on Opus’ strong track record with similar build-to-suit corporate and manufacturing facilities, we are confident they understand our needs and can deliver on our objectives of creating a headquarters that supports our growth while providing a positive environment for our employees,” he said.
Many people took the time to say a few words during the ceremony, including Susan Peterson, daughter of Tom and Susan. She said she believes their success and continued growth and immersion into the community comes down to three factors: their faith and trust in God, the hardworking employees of CDI and finally the community of Owatonna.
“Owatonna really is a great community, and Owatonna is constantly improving and growing,” she said. “We see that in what is happening downtown and it’s just a great place for families and businesses, and that’s a big reason why we have been able to grow.”
Following the speakers, groundbreaking attendees mingled and enjoyed root beer floats with shovel spoons.
“It’s so fun and exciting to finally be at this point,” said Mike Peterson, CDI vice president. “It’s going to be a wonderful building and so many people are responsible for where we are right now and we can’t thank you all enough.”