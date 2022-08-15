More than a hundred people gathered in a field Monday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new and long-awaited Climate by Design International facility.

Owners Tom and Susan Peterson alongside their daughter, nephew and other team members were the first to break ground Monday afternoon on the new 212,000-square-foot Climate by Design International facility. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
A rendering of the new CDI facility. Officials anticipate the project should be finished within the next year. (Photo courtesy of CDI)

More than 100 people marched through a field just west of town Monday to witness the groundbreaking of the new CDI facility. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed root beer floats with shovel shaped spoons to celebrate the beginning of construction of the new facility which will house all of CDI’s employees. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

