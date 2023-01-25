Through fundraising efforts during their 40th reunion in Oct. last year, the OHS class of 1982 raised $2,500 to purchase a memorial bench at the new Owatonna High School with their class motto on the plaque. (Photo courtesy of OHS Class of 1982)
Husky Pride is something that stays with many Owatonna students for a lifetime. With the upcoming move to the new campus for high school students, the Owatonna High School Class of 1982 figured if the school was moving, their class was going to follow.
As the '82 graduating class was preparing to host their 40th reunion, committee member and 1982 graduate Jen Hansen starting talking with her fellow former classmates about doing something to make their mark at the new high school campus.
"We wanted to be remembered at the new school because as a class we really prided ourselves on giving back to the community," Hansen said. "It's not the halls and the walls that make a great school experience It's the people, teachers and programs, and we wanted to recognize and be a part of that."
During their 40th reunion event in October, the class hosted a silent auction to raise money to purchase a memorial bench.
"We raised $1,080 for the auction," Hansen said. "And the rest of the $2,500 was donated throughout the evening. It was amazing."
The $2,500 dollars was accepted as a gift to the school district during Monday's School Board meeting.
Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson said with the growing interest of other classes wanting memorial benches, several will be scattered around the new high school campus, and those interested will be able to purchase a plaque for the benches.
"Other classes and individuals have been interested in doing the same thing," he said. "We already planned to have benches scattered around the site — like at the stadium plaza and where the kids will wait for buses — and we figured it would be great to utilize the benches we already have for memorials."
Hansen said she and other members of her class opted to have their plaque read their class motto: "The select few, the Class of 1982."
"We're really excited to be able to do something like this," she said. "We donated a memorial tree several years ago at the current campus, but that had to be cut down and removed, so it will be nice to leave behind something more permanent at the new high school campus."
She continued that she is close with several other OHS alumni from other graduating years, and she is planning to challenge them to also purchase plaques for a memorial bench as well.
"A lot of classes are very active in the community, and what better way to give back to the community than to get a plaque to have with this beautiful new building that is definitely going to be the pride of our community," she said.
Olson said he anticipates many other classes, organizations and individuals to get involved in memorial benches throughout the campus. Anyone interested in donating towards a memorial bench is encouraged to contact him.