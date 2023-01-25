Husky Pride is something that stays with many Owatonna students for a lifetime. With the upcoming move to the new campus for high school students, the Owatonna High School Class of 1982 figured if the school was moving, their class was going to follow. 

OHS Class of 1982

Through fundraising efforts during their 40th reunion in Oct. last year, the OHS class of 1982 raised $2,500 to purchase a memorial bench at the new Owatonna High School with their class motto on the plaque. (Photo courtesy of OHS Class of 1982) 


