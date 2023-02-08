Legalized low-level amounts of THC were once again a point of discussion inside the council chambers, but the topic will not return until June.
During Tuesday night's Owatonna City Council meeting, the councilors voted 5-1 to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would help the city regulate the sale of cannabinoid products legalized by the state Legislature last summer. Councilor Dan Boeke was not in attendance, and Councilor Nate Dotson was the lone dissenting vote, stating he would rather the group tables the discussion until the end of the current legislative session, where further regulation may be passed by the state.
Dotson had made a motion to table the discussion prior to the passing of the first reading, but the motion failed in a 2-4 vote, with only Councilor Doug Voss siding with Dotson.
Following the passing of the first reading, the councilors in attendance unanimously approved delaying the second reading until their first meeting in June, after the current legislative session in St. Paul adjourned.
When the potential ordinance was last discussed last month, councilors asked City Attorney Mark Walbran for additional details and consideration to the regulations he proposed. Boeke specifically wanted to see in increase in the proposed licensure fee, which was originally proposed to cost a retailer $500. Boeke had said he would like to see that number "at least" doubled, to which Walbran did accommodate, bringing forward a $1,000 licensure fee Tuesday night.
Cost to the city
Also in January, Councilor Kevin Raney said he would like to know from the Owatonna Police Department how much it would ultimately cost the city to conduct compliance checks for the regulation of the sale of edible cannabinoid products containing no more than 0.3% of THC — tetrahydrocannabinol.
In a report from Chief Jeff Mundale, he state the detective bureau currently conducts annual alcohol and tobacco compliance checks and therefore would also be responsible for the same relating to cannabinoid licensure.
"The Owatonna Police Department did a survey and identified seven retailers of cannabinoid (CBD) products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the city of Owatonna," Mundale writes. He noted there are currently 33 issued tobacco licenses and eight types of liquor licenses — totally 53 alcohol licenses — currently within the city.
Factoring in the cost of a detective's wage for the day, as well as the cost of undercover operatives wages and other operating costs and supplies, Mundale estimated a THC compliance checks would cost the city just shy of $450 annually. Criminal case prosecution, however, was broken down as the following:
- Independent Lab Potency Testing: $100 per piece/sample
- Independent Lab Safety Testing: $730 per piece/sample
- Certificate of Analysis: $25 per piece/sample
- Witness Fees to Authenticate Testing: $200/hour (to include travel and court testimony)
Walbran said, while he cannot speak for the Steele County Attorney's Office, he would imagine they would treat prosecutions for this substance similar to the way they do with alcohol and tobacco.
"They will likely be more concentrated on the retailers, rather than with the 19-year-olds," he said, noting he does not believe there would be purpose to put much time in prosecuting underage users of the THC products.
The current state statute allows no product to contain more than 5 mg of THC per serving, nor more than a total of 50 mg per package. The other very few limitations set on by the state includes sale of the products to anyone under 21-years-old prohibited and that the packaging must be both child resistant and not appealing to children.
Why now?
With the understanding that there may be additional regulation passed by the state during this legislative session, which ends May 17, the City Council did question the need to pass an ordinance now, when it all could be irrelevant depending on the state's decision.
While this made Dotson want to put a pin in the topic completely until June, Raney asked Walbran what the point would be in waiting to approve the second reading, considering there are already retailers in town selling the products.
"It would be a bit of a bureaucratic mess if we have to redo this rather than relying on the state statute and those enforcements now," Walbran said, adding the difficulty that would come with having to refund the licensure fees if those had already been accepted.
"Doing this now I feel will give advance notice to retailers there likely will be regulations coming," Walbran said, noting he proposed having the regulations go into effect Aug. 1. "This will give us time to deal with the bureaucracy of the applications process, getting them reviewed and investigated, and letting the retailers get their insurance in place."
Walbran reiterated the significance of the city having an ordinance for the regulation of these sales in place "just in case" the state bill is not adopted.
"It is unlikely that we would be able to ban these products altogether," Walbran said. "So it is important that we adopt reasonable regulations, as have about 15 other cities already."