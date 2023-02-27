Whether you always find the perfect spot or you are adamant that there isn't enough, parking is one of the most discussed topics when it comes to Owatonna's downtown district.

Parking Lot

The parking lots lining W. Vine Street in downtown Owatonna are destined to become one main parking lot in an effort by the city to make the downtown more accessible and user friendly. Last week, the city signed a letter of intent to purchase the parking lot currently owned by US Bank, butting up to where the main parking lot will be. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Troy Klecker

Klecker

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments