Whether you always find the perfect spot or you are adamant that there isn't enough, parking is one of the most discussed topics when it comes to Owatonna's downtown district.
Because a vibrant downtown remains on the top of the Owatonna City Council's long term priorities, the city is continuing to make steps toward a more usable one. This time, the focus is all on parking.
During last week's meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to approve a letter of intent to purchase the US Bank parking lot on West Vine Street. The parking lot will be a part of the phase II reconstruction of the downtown, reconstruction the entire lot along the same stretch of Vine. Phase I included the streetscape project, reconstruction N. Cedar Avenue between the 100-300 blocks, which also resulted in a reduction of 17 public parking spots along those blocks.
Councilors Greg Schultz and Nate Dotson were not in attendance at the meeting.
Community Development Director Troy Klecker said the city has been in negotiations with US Bank for the purchase of the parking lot since fall 2021. With a price tag of $200,000, which have already been incorporated in to the costs of the overall project as approved in the 2023 budget in December, some of the conditions the bank would like included is maintaining three to four private spaces in the back of the bank for private parking and to still have their sign displayed on Vine. Klecker said the sign would have to accommodated by an easement.
"They goal is to have one main, large parking lot that is accessible to much of downtown," Klecker said.
Included in the parking lot project is also the "land swap" the city did with Monson Eye Care Center in 2021. In the "swap," the eye care center moved to the empty lot on W. Pearl Street and N. Oak Avenue, where the construction of a new facility for the business is nearing completion. In return, the city will be taking ownership of the business' current location on the 100 block of Vine, which butts up with the public parking lot across the street from Ace Hardware.
Monson's has a lease agreement with the city that allows them occupancy of the current facility up to May 31.
At the time of the transaction with Monson's, Klecker said the area of the building — which will be demolished as a part of the parking lot project — could alone add up to another 24 spaces of public parking. Depending on the design for the main parking lot Klecker referenced, there is belief that even more could be added.
During last week's meeting, Councilor Kevin Raney asked if the idea would be to have the same signage and time limits in the completed parking lot as what is currently available.
"We will probably use our parking regulations we have now, but we will likely add more short term parking on the east side of the lot and still retain long term parking on the west side," Klecker said. "It will be a pretty even range of two-hour parking to overnight parking, which will accommodate workers and residents in downtown. It will be a good mix."
Klecker added there are no current plans to "add anything new" in terms of parking time limits.
The parking lot project will encompass the public parking lots 13-18 on W. Vine Street. As of now, there are parking limits in those parking lots that include 24 hour parking, 21 hour parking, four hour parking and two hour parking, as well as a few stalls set up for 30 minute parking. There is also two hour parking all along the north and south side of the street in that block.