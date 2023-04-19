What's in a name? This is a question Owatonna Parks and Recreation hopes to answer with the help of the community as they search for what to call the community's first regional park. 

Regional Park

Owatonna Parks and Rec is seeking the public's input on naming what they hope to be a regional park in the city. Morehouse Park, Kaplan's Woods Parkway and the Lake Kohlmier area will be combined to allow access for increased state funding for park improvements. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


