What's in a name? This is a question Owatonna Parks and Recreation hopes to answer with the help of the community as they search for what to call the community's first regional park.
The Parks and Rec Department has utilized the interactive platform Engage Owatonna that, since launching in 2021, has allowed the public to provide their input and engage in several community development projects and activities.
“We hope to get a broad spectrum of ideas for naming this new regional park,” said Deanna Sheely, communications manager for the city of Owatonna. “Posting this project on Engage Owatonna will help city staff be able to collect ideas and reactions to ideas so we can share them with the Park Board and City Council for consideration.”
Earlier this year, the city introduced concept designs for Morehouse Park, Kaplan’s Woods and Lake Kohlmier, as well as the new Cashman Park property along 26th Street NW, to create a new 300-plus acre regional park.
Recreation Specialist Mary Jo Knudson said with a master plan in place, combining the parks into one large one has several benefits as far as grant funding for upkeep and upgrades go.
“Combining the parks will open up greater funding opportunities for us than what we currently qualify for,” she said. “One of the first questions in the application process is the name of the park, which is why we’ve decided to engage the community in that process.“
The website will be open for suggestions from the public until May 1. Parks and Rec will then come together with the board to choose their favorites before passing their top choices along to the city council for final approval.
“There’s a lot of history in Owatonna, and we hope to find a name that really encompasses the rich history of our city and is reflective of that,” Knudson said. “Names do have to meet the city’s policy for naming, but we’re really excited to see the suggestions.”
Iconic features of the parks like the Morehouse Chalet, Kaplan’s Woods Mountain Biking Facility and Lake Kohlmier Beach will continue under their current names that have been around for generations, but the entire area as a whole will be known under the new title.
“One of the major pieces of the master planning process from last year was that we would combine these areas based on community input to address current and future needs,” Knudson said. “They’re all connected by the Straight River and have different features that pair well with each other for one primary reason, and this would allow us to apply for regional designation that goes through the Greater Minnesota Regional Park and Trail Commission. If we get that designation, it opens up the opportunity for us to apply for the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment.”
She explained that currently Parks and Rec is only able to apply for a maximum of $250,000 in state funding grants. With this new status, that funding could increase to as much as, or even more than, $1 million.
The Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment was established in 2008 to protect drinking water sources as well as to protect, improve and restore wetlands, prairies, forests, wildlife habitats and to preserve the arts and cultural heritage throughout the state. This also includes work to support parks, trails, lakes, rivers and other water sources.
While specific projects have yet to be determined, Knudson said the master plan which was presented to the council last year is set in three different phases for all of the areas looked at for the regional park project.
“Nothing in the master plan is completely set in stone,” she said. “It’s a dynamic document that can be changed as needs for the community change.”
Once the name suggestions go before the City Council, Knudson said the next steps are to finish out the application process for regional significance which then goes through a several step process for review.
“If we want to get approved, we have to show what is unique to our park and why it’s regionally significant,” Knudson said. “Regional Park designation takes usually a year, if not more to go through the process. We’re lucky that we have a variety of activities and highlights that are definitely helpful.”
For those who would like more information about the project and master plan, they can visit the Parks and Recreation website which will also link to maps that detail suggested improvements to each of the parks.