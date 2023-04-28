Retired Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller shovels dirt to plant a tree Friday afternoon in Mineral Springs Park. The tree is a gift from the city of Owatonna to thank and recognize Hiller's career following his retirement in 2022. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Matt Kath, with help from Owatonna Parks and Recreation staff, helps plant a new Ohio buckeye tree in Morehouse Park on Friday afternoon during the city of Owatonna's annual Arbor Day tradition, where trees are planted to honor city retirees from the previous year. Kath retired from the Owatonna Fire Department. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Rick Olson shovels the ceremonial dirt to plant the newest tree on the West Hills Campus — a hackberry tree. Olson retired from the city after 25 years of working at the wastewater treatment plant. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
City employees who retired in 2022 include (from left to right) Rick Olson, Wastewater Treatment Plant; Keith Hiller, Owatonna Police Department; Matt Kath, Owatonna Fire Department; and Bev Miller, Parks and Recreation. Not pictured: Larry Houn, Building Inspections; Rod Lehmann, Parks and Recreation; Todd Ulrich, Owatonna Fire Department; Eric Rethemeier, Owatonna Police Department; George DeVinny, Owatonna Police Department; Scott Overland, Streets Department; and Randy Dettman, Streets Department. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The sprinkle of rain Friday afternoon welcomed new beginnings, as recent retirees from the city of Owatonna saw their living legacies quite literally come to life.
During a traditional yet informal ceremony, 11 former city employees were recognized for their years of dedication and service to the city of Owatonna. In conjunction with Arbor Day, the city planted trees in honor of each retiree on various properties throughout the community.
The 2022 retirees included Rick Olson, Wastewater Treatment Plant; Keith Hiller, Owatonna Police Department; Matt Kath, Owatonna Fire Department; Bev Miller, Parks and Recreation; Larry Houn, Building Inspections; Rod Lehmann, Parks and Recreation; Todd Ulrich, Owatonna Fire Department; Eric Rethemeier, Owatonna Police Department; George DeVinny, Owatonna Police Department; Scott Overland, Streets Department; and Randy Dettman, Streets Department.
In attendance Friday to personally assist in leaving a permanent mark on the city were Hiller, Olson, Kath and Miller.
The planting is an annual tradition for the city, which prides itself on being designated a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation.
Since 1991, the City of Owatonna has been recognized as a Tree City USA community by the National Arbor Day Foundation. Over the years, the quality of Owatonna’s urban forest has continually undergone beautification and enhancement. The city currently maintains approximately 4,900 boulevard trees that provide shade, aesthetics, storm water benefits and character to neighborhoods, streets and parks.
The national Tree City USA program provides the framework for community forestry management for cities and towns across America. Participating communities have demonstrated a commitment to caring for and managing their public trees. Together, the more than 3,600 Tree City USA communities serve as home to more than 135 million Americans.
Communities achieve Tree City USA status by meeting four core standards of sound urban forestry management. The four standards that a community must meet to achieve the Tree City USA designation are maintaining a tree board or department, committing at least $2 per capita annually on urban forestry, celebrate Arbor Day and have a tree ordinance.