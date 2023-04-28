The sprinkle of rain Friday afternoon welcomed new beginnings, as recent retirees from the city of Owatonna saw their living legacies quite literally come to life.

Matt Kath, with help from Owatonna Parks and Recreation staff, helps plant a new Ohio buckeye tree in Morehouse Park on Friday afternoon during the city of Owatonna's annual Arbor Day tradition, where trees are planted to honor city retirees from the previous year. Kath retired from the Owatonna Fire Department. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


City employees who retired in 2022 include (from left to right) Rick Olson, Wastewater Treatment Plant; Keith Hiller, Owatonna Police Department; Matt Kath, Owatonna Fire Department; and Bev Miller, Parks and Recreation. Not pictured: Larry Houn, Building Inspections; Rod Lehmann, Parks and Recreation; Todd Ulrich, Owatonna Fire Department; Eric Rethemeier, Owatonna Police Department; George DeVinny, Owatonna Police Department; Scott Overland, Streets Department; and Randy Dettman, Streets Department. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Retired Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller shovels dirt to plant a tree Friday afternoon in Mineral Springs Park. The tree is a gift from the city of Owatonna to thank and recognize Hiller's career following his retirement in 2022. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Rick Olson shovels the ceremonial dirt to plant the newest tree on the West Hills Campus — a hackberry tree. Olson retired from the city after 25 years of working at the wastewater treatment plant. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

