In November, the Owatonna City Council approved a $1.6 million bid to renovate the council chambers on the West Hills Campus. During Monday’s Owatonna School Board Meeting, representatives from the city proposed the potential to share the meeting space with the School Board.
City Administrator Kris Busse, along with councilors Kevin Raney and Greg Schultz, presented to the School Board an overview of the City Hall renovations project that is slated to begin with a groundbreaking event in April and is anticipated to finish in August.
“It would be a win-win for everyone to share it,” Schultz said. “We’re considering giving the space an encompassing name for inclusivity for everyone who would be utilizing it.”
Benefits for the district
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said similar models have been used successfully throughout the region, most notably in Mankato where the city, Blue Earth County and the local school district all use the council chambers for their respective meetings.
“Should the board vote to move forward with this partnership, I believe we can draw efficiency with taxpayer dollars and take advantage of this invitation,” he said. “There will be no additional cost to the taxpayers if we enter this partnership, and we already have great examples of this all over the city.”
The Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department utilizes gymnasiums at various schools for winter sports, and sports teams often use city parks and fields for games and practices.
With the fate of the current Owatonna High School and current district office still in limbo, should the board to decline this partnership opens up the potential for more money being needed to accomodate board meetings, according to Elstad.
“The small group forum where meetings are now held is an OK space, but it would need updates for long term use,” Elstad said.
The small group forum room at the existing high school is currently being used for meetings and has been since 2021 when attendance to the monthly School Board meetings increased by the general public. The meetings had formerly been held at the district office building on Bridge Street.
With the current space not a part of the proposed agreement to be retained by the district, not entering this agreement with the city could bring up logistical issues for spaces to hold future board meetings, Elstad said.
Elstad explained the idea is that regular board meetings, which take place the fourth Monday of each month, would be held at the new space at City Hall and work sessions would be held elsewhere in the district.
Project background
Schultz said the renovations at City Hall will include state of the art upgrades for video and audio so both guests at the meetings and the officials themselves can have the best experience possible.
“The purpose of attending the meetings is being present to see the presentations in a space where you don’t have to squint to see what is being presented and you’re not struggling to hear what people are saying,” Elstad said. “With any upgrades it’s simply more pleasing for the people watching and then they also have that information about the meetings readily available.”
Over the next couple of months, the board and the city will continue discussions and draft a partnership agreement, making any potential revisions if needed before both entities take it to a vote.
“A few years ago we had the roof of the building replaced, which was also an expensive project,” Schultz said. “And now with this renovation, we’re basically saying we’re making a 50-year commitment to the community that we plan to be here for a long time and it is a good investment.”
Few other renovations and upgrades have been made to City Hall since the 1970s, according to Busse. The project will entail constructing an addition to City Hall on the north side and the total project is estimated to cost $2.1 million, with $900,000 coming from the American Rescue Plan Act funds received from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The main purposes and goals of the project are to include ADA compliant entries and restrooms, update the HVAC system, enhance building security and create a multi-purpose public meeting space, Busse said.
“There is a potential to use the space for more than just public meetings because it will be so versatile,” she said. “But we need a space that is more compliant with ADA standards, and will allow for more seating, which this will allow for around 100 people to sit comfortably whereas the current chambers can house 40 to 50 people comfortably.”