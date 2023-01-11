In November, the Owatonna City Council approved a $1.6 million bid to renovate the council chambers on the West Hills Campus. During Monday’s Owatonna School Board Meeting, representatives from the city proposed the potential to share the meeting space with the School Board.

School Board Meeting

During Monday's School Board meeting, the city presented information about the renovations slated to begin in April at City Hall and proposed that the board consider a potential partnership to host meetings in the new space. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Council Chambers project

The renovation of the council chambers inside City Hall, including the addition of a restroom facility on the northside of the building, is projected to cost $2.1 million. (Photo courtesy of the city of Owatonna)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments