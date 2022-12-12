There are few meetings of the Owatonna City Council without the mention of the ongoing wastewater treatment plant expansion project lately.
Last week was no different, and while the topic may sound chilling on paper, Finance Director Rhonda Moen assured the councilors that it was just a formality.
During the Tuesday meeting, the councilors unanimously passed a resolution stating the city's commitment to provide the full funding for the WWTP expansion, a project that is currently price tagged at $68 million and has more than half that funding secured.
But as Moen stated at the meeting, the resolution is simply protocol.
"This is to provide insurance to the Public Facilities Authority — or PFA — that we will fund the current amount of unfunded costs," Moen said.
According to Moen, because the project is scheduled to take place from this year through 2025, the funding will be distributed throughout the three-year period and determined in phases. Moen said the PFA, a state program, needs this resolution passed to "appease their records."
"In our discussions with the PFA, there will be multiple rounds of funding, and our current financing will go through June 2023," Moen said. "They have asked us to provide this resolution stating we will provide the financing is need be."
At this time, the project is being funded through a $35 million loan from the PFA, and Moen said they intend to further use the PFA to secure additional funding. The city also has a $1 million loan through the Federal Principal Forgiveness Funds. Moen said she believes there will be a second PFA loan issued next year, and the city has already secured $8 million in grants through the PFA as well
Other options to fund the remainder of the balance include multiple grant opportunities through the PFA, using cash on hand for the city and, the biggest hot button issue as of late, secure state bonding funds.
Earlier this year, the city had made a request for $22 million in bonding funds to help with the expansion project, which City Administrator Kris Busse has said is "necessary to continue to support our community growth." The Legislature failed to pass a bonding bill — as well as a tax bill — in the last legislative session, much to the disappointment of the councilors.
“We are all extremely disappointed,” said Councilor and Chair Greg Schultz to state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and state Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, during a visit to the City Council in June to provide a legislative wrap-up. “They have to come together and work together; that’s the only way things are going to get done. It’s kind of a mess now.”
Immediately following the end of the regular legislative session in May, the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities called for Gov. Tim Walz to hold a special session. Stating cities outside of the metro were still “reeling from hardships created and exacerbated by the pandemic” on top of inflation continuing to climb, CGMC urged state leadership to utilize the budget surplus — now totaling nearly $18 billion — along with federal funding, to increase the Local Government Aid program.
A special session was never held, and the next legislative session begin Jan. 4.
Budget impact for the WWTP expansion project include debt service cots and high operating costs to maintain a larger plant. Sewer rates have been and will continue to be impacted by the expansion of the plant, according to Moen.