Owatonna’s first inclusive playground is about to become even more accessible for the community at large.
During last week’s City Council meeting, councilors unanimously agreed to enter into a purchase agreement with Grace Baptist Church to purchase a piece of property just north of Manthey Park, the location of the We All Play Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field.
Councilor Dan Boeke was not in attendance.
According to Community Development Director Troy Klecker, when Miracle Field and the inclusive playground were still in construction, discussions were held on adding a secondary entrance to the park from Third Avenue NE.
“We’ve had ongoing discussions with Grace Baptist Church to address some of the issues out there,” Klecker said. “One of which is, with the Miracle Field being constructed, that was a soccer field previously used by the general public. That was eliminated, and then the Grace Baptist Church property became the soccer and play area.”
Klecker said they also discussed concerns with drainage, value of the property and the removal of a garbage on the property. He said it was also important to the church that there be a clear division between park and church property.
The property the city will be purchasing is 1.85 acres with a price tag of $170,000, which had already been set aside. The land will be converted into an access driveway that would connect 24th Street NE to Third Avenue NE.
Klecker said the purchase agreement will also provide space for a future trail along the north side of 24th Street from Cedar Avenue to Manthey Park, plus a mid-sized soccer field.
As part of the purchase agreement, the city will construct a fence along the north side of the soccer field, ensure all tile lines remain connected to the storm water system, and ensure there will be no assessments now and into the future for the church for this driveway.
Councilor Kevin Raney recalled a memory of a football camp being hosted at Manthey Park when a tornado “blew up out of nowhere.”
“I remember a lot of moms and dads trying to get their kids and try to get them out of there and only having one exit,” Raney said. “This has been a long time coming … Two entrances and two exits is extremely important in a park.”
When asked about the soccer field, Klecker said the space was always intended for “pick up, free play” for people in the neighborhood.
“We don’t really have public soccer fields up on that north end, so this is to meet a demand up in that area,” he added. “We’ll have some goals out there and some outlining of the field, but this isn’t going to played for any official games at all.”
Councilor Doug Voss asked if it would take “a lot” of work to level out, which will be included in the project. Klecker said there is minimal leveling out needed, and it’s possible to do that work at the same time as the driveway construction because the equipment needed will already be on site.
“That will be a really nice feature to have up there,” Voss said. “The sooner we can get that going, the better.”
The project is anticipated to take place in 2024.