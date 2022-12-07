It has been nearly six months since Minnesota's move to legalize the sale of food and beverages containing small amounts of hemp-derived THC, the state's biggest step toward legalizing cannabis.
While not much further action or conversation has come from the state regarding the law — including how to regulate the now approved substances — several communities have started taking measures to ensure both a smooth transition into a potentially legalized marijuana state and securing public safety.
Owatonna is the latest on the list of municipalities looking to take matters into its own hands.
During a Tuesday evening work session of the Owatonna City Council, multiple leaders from the community presented to the council their beliefs that developing and adopting an ordinance to establish licensing regulations for the sale of cannabinoid products is in the community's best interest. Those addressing the council, including City Attorney Mark Walbran, Chief of Police Jeff Mundale, Steele County Public Health Director Amber Aaseth, Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad and United Way of Steele County President Annette Duncan.
The UWSC is the fiscal agent for the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition.
According to Walbran, several communities throughout the state have already passed ordinances regarding the sale and regulation of cannabinoid products. While he said it could be easy to simply step away and let the state determine all regulations for the products, Walbran said he feels that route may not be a wise one for Owatonna.
"It is likely better to regulate it, because [THC] does provide a benefit for some individuals," Walbran said.
Some of the items Walbran would like to address in a potential ordinance include zoning — where the sales would be limited to — as well as number of licenses the city will authorize, age of person selling the product and distance from the schools. Looking at other city ordinances on the same topic, which the city of Owatonna frequently does when considering their own, Walbran said a recent ordinance in Brooklyn Park put a 300-foot limit from school zones, something Elstad said would hopefully help keep cannabinoid products out of the hands of students.
"We have addressed medical cannabis and edibles at the School Board, and we have two policies that will be read for the second time at the next meeting that strictly prohibit possession by students and staff while on campus," Elstad said. "A zoning of 300 feet from schools I believe would help us … If we are basing it off other communities, it makes sense to have similar and consistent language, but I don't know what the right number is — 300, 500, 1,000?"
Concerns for public safety
Mundale, who has already had conversation with Walbran about building an appropriate ordinance for the city on this topic, said he fully supports the direction they are looking at. He does, however, see one "gap or weakness" in the process of regulating these products.
"It comes with the whole process of testing edibles," Mundale said. "For law enforcement to cite an individual or seek charges, we have to have a presumptive test done. To achieve that is going to be complicated, because the state crime lab does not have the right instrument. The gummies literally gum it up."
Because of this obstacle, Mundale said the Owatonna Police Department would have to use an independent lab to do the presumptive testing, and he is unaware at this time what that would cost the city. This is only an issue, however, if the edibles are not in their original, untampered packaging.
"If it's in the packaging, we have more a presumptive idea, but if it's in sandwich bags, in order to get some sort of conviction, it will require some sort of testing," Mundale said. "I do believe we need [the ordinance], though, to serve the community, in terms of safety, a lot better."
Aaseth also shared concerns of public safety without an ordinance in place, citing recent complications in other Minnesota communities, including the recent legal action taken by the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy against a Minnesota-based company selling products that violated the new state laws and sent two teenagers to the hospital.
In a lawsuit filed Monday, Dec. 5, in state district court in Moorhead, the pharmacy board alleged Northland Vapor, a business with locations in Moorhead and Bemidji, and affiliated business Wonky Confections, sold products that well exceeded the legal limit of THC per serving in products in packaging that appeals to children. The product “Death by Gummy Bears” sold at Northland Vapor locations in Minnesota contained 100 milligrams of THC per serving, and 2,500 milligrams per package — 20 times the amount allowed per serving and more than 50 times the amount allowed in a package.
"A lot of cities and counties have not moved forward on anything yet because of the anticipated that the law is going to be changed in the next few months to next year on the regulations of these things," Aaseth said. "I think it is good for Owatonna to move forward, because something does need to be done."
Councilor Kevin Raney agreed, saying he would rather do something now in terms of an ordinance versus "make the assumption that the state who couldn't even give us a bonding bill" will do something about it. The general consensus of the Council — which included all councilors with the exception of Dave Burbank, who was absent from the work session — was to move forward with developing an ordinance in the upcoming months.