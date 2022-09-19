A department director for the city of Owatonna is facing criminal charges after he allegedly punched and headlocked another male in his home.
Kyle Aaron Skov, 49, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with felony domestic assault by strangulation. He is also facing two misdemeanor domestic assault charges.
Skov has worked as the engineer and public works director for the city of Owatonna since 2012.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified Friday of a report of a domestic on 17th Street SE. Court records show Skov was the initial caller, but while officers were obtaining a statement from him, the victim also called to report the incident.
The victim reportedly told police Skov had been yelling at him, eventually following him into the garage and "chest bumped/pushed" the victim. The victim said Skov was allegedly "in his face," so he pushed Skov away, which led to Skov punching the victim in the face and putting him in a headlock. According to the report, the victim said he could breathe but struggled for about 30 seconds to break free of the headlock.
The victim said Skov had allegedly choked him before, but it was never reported. The victim told police in April, Skov had put his hands around the victim's throat and pushed him into the wall, according to court records.
Court documents show police noted the victim had dried blood on his nose, shirt, right arm and right hand, and light bruising on both sides of the victim's neck could be seen.
Skov allegedly had no cuts, scratches or scrapes, so the blood did not appear to be from him, according to police.
According to court records, the mother of a juvenile witness told police the witness stated the victim "was not doing anything wrong."
Skov has no prior criminal history in the state of Minnesota. He was released from custody on Monday, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 17.
According to City Administrator Kris Busse, Skov is currently on leave.
"The city takes such complaints against its employees seriously," Busse said. "City staff is reviewing the complaint and will take action as determined appropriate and consistent with policies, procedures and the law."
Due to data privacy laws, Busse said no additional information can be shared at this time regarding the complaint or leave, but she said operations of the city's Public Works Department will go on as usual.
"We are confident the Public Works Department will continue to operate safely, effectively and efficiently," Busse said.