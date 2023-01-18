With still no directive from the state on how to regulate the THC products legalized by the Legislature in June, the city of Owatonna has been working on an ordinance of its own.
Tuesday night, City Attorney Mark Walbran presented the City Council with the first reading of two ordinances that would help regulate the sale of cannabinoid products, including fees and charges that would be created. While the council moved 6-1 to table the first reading until more details could be hammered out, there was much conversation in the chambers about how much of a role the city should have in this new market.
Councilor Dan Boeke was the lone dissenting vote for tabling the reading, stating there is still too much "unknown" about THC products and their potential long-term health effects.
"We don't know if this is a gateway drug; we don't know if it's addictive," Boeke said. "I think we need to keep this as restrictive as possible."
Boeke specifically wanted to see an increase in the proposed licensure fee, which was one of the details up for discussion in Walbran's proposed ordinance. In the ordinance, a license to sell the products containing the small amounts of hemp-derived THC would cost a retailer $500. Boeke would like to see that "at least" doubled.
Walbran did say this would be both feasible and understandable, as his researched showed other communities were enacting licensure fees of $1,000.
Councilor Nate Doston, however, question why there should be a fee to obtain a license to sell whatsoever. Walbran explained this is not uncommon for selling mood-altering substances, such as for tobacco products and both on-sale and off-sale liquor licenses.
"It's for the imposition of enforcement duties the city has to take on," Walbran said, stating there would be compliance checks to go along with these fees.
Councilor Kevin Raney was not necessarily against having a license fee, but did not seem to be in favor of raising it above the $500 level.
"I am not supportive of the fee being larger than it needs to be," Raney said. "I would like to hear from Chief Mundale how much money would really be put into these compliance checks and use that information to know how much we should charge."
Aside from the license fee, the ordinance would help regulate the sale of edible cannabinoid products containing no more than 0.3% of THC — tetrahydrocannabinol — with no product containing more than 5 mg of THC per serving, nor more than a total of 50 mg per package. The very few limitations set on by the state with the passing of the legal sale of these products include the sales of the products to anyone under 21-years-old prohibited. The packaging must also be child resistant, and they must also not be specifically appealing to children.
Legislation failed, however, to enact other regulations, which is what Walbran said the proposed originance attempted to do.
"The gestation period is long," Walbran said of the ordinance. "But it could be short lived."
As of Jan. 5, a bill was introduced in the state legislature — HF 100 — that broadly covers the regulations of marijuana, including "lower potency edible products" which are similar to, but not exactly the same, as the edible cannabinoid product currently allowed. The bill would also create an "Office of Cannabis Management" which would both regulate and take all enforcement actions.
Regardless, Walbran said he believes having a local city ordinance is still paramount, specifically if the state legislature fails to pass HF 100 and there will continue to be no regulation of the products from the state level.
"We don't know yet if the state will adopt this bill or not," Walbran said, stating they would have the local ordinance go into effect on July 1, after the legislative session ends, as a "back up." "If they do pass it, it will nullify our ordinance."
With plenty of time between now and July, Councilor Brent Svenby motioned to tabled the ordinance until more information could be gathered from the Owatonna Police Department and an appropriate license fee could be agreed upon.
What would the ordinance do?
The proposed ordinance, as it is currently written, would enact the following regulations on the currently legalized THC products in the city of Owatonna:
1. Before any person may sell edibles, an application must first be submitted to the city together with the fee, which will be referred to the Chief of Police for an investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the chief will then submit his written recommendation to the Council, who will then consider the application and either approve or deny it. The ordinance provides grounds for denying the issuance of a license or the license renewal and the right to appeal the denial.
2. A cannabinoid product must comply with the statutory requirements.
3. No licensee may be located within 1,000 feet from any K-12 school, public or private.
4. The licensee must keep all edibles stored in a locked cabinet behind the checkout counter and out of the customer's view. (The Council agreed this could be amended to be kept locked, behind the checkout counter, out of the customer's reach.)
5. No sales may be made from a vending machine, out of a person's home or by a solicitor/transient merchant.
6. No sales may be made to any person under the age of 21 nor shall any person under the age of 21 purchase edibles.
7. No person under the age of 21 may possess such edibles unless specifically prescribed by a physician for medical purposes.
8. Packaging of edibles must be child resistant, as defined by federal regulation.
9. The license must verify the age of any person purchasing edibles by means of a government-issued photographic ID.
10. A licensee is responsible for the actions of the licensee's employees.
11. House of sale are limited to 8 a.m to 10 p.m.
12. The licensee's business is subject to compliance checks and inspections.
13. The licensee must provide a certificate of liability insurance insuring against personal injury, death or property damage arising out of the licensee's business.
14. Any licensee who violated the ordinance is subject to civil penalties, including fines and suspension or revocation. A violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor.