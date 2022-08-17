Unfinished business seems to be a common theme when asking why the four city councilors whose terms are ending this year decided to seek another term.
Nathan Dotson (first ward), David Burbank (third ward), Brent Svenby (fifth ward) and Dan Boeke (at large) have all filed for re-election to the Owatonna City Council. Dotson is the owner of Dotson Woodworking, Burbank is a retired Owatonna police officer, Svenby is a community development senior administrative analyst for the city of Rochester, and Boeke is the former owner of Harland’s Tire and Auto, now TGK Automotive.
Of those four seats, only Burbank will be running unopposed.
Political newcomers Seth Madole (first ward), Molly Kerr (fifth ward) and Peng Olson (at large) filed simultaneously during the first week of filing.
While all four incumbents acknowledge a lot of progress has been made in the city over recent years, they all stated there are projects they would still like to see completed before stepping away from serving the public in such capacity. While Dotson and Svenby both mentioned large projects currently underway, like the expansion of the city's wastewater treatment plant, Burbank noted items that hit a little closer to home.
"Some of the projects I'd like to see finished include Selby Avenue being redone, which just started [Tuesday]," said Burbank, who has lived in the same house on Selby with his wife for 42 years. "I would also like to see the council chambers remodel finished."
Boeke, who was appointed to fill the remainder of late Councilor Jeff Okerberg's term after his death in June 2021, said he feels he's "barely got started" in being a part of the growth of Owatonna.
"There is a lot of neat stuff happening with everything going in the downtown and in the industrial park and even on the third floor of the library," Boeke said. "I think there is a lot more work to do for Owatonna and a chance to do some more growing, and I love the opportunity to bring a small businessman's perspective to that."
There are several areas the incumbents said they would like to continue to focus on if elected to serve another term, with the growth of the city in multiple ways being a common trend.
"I want to continue our use of tax increment financing," Svenby said. "All the TIF districts we've had over the years and the jobs they've created for the community and the expansion of businesses, this process is helping grow the city. Once those projects come off the TIF, it is very beneficial."
To accompany all those new jobs created with businesses expanding and relocating into town, Dotson said he wants to see more focus on making Owatonna a desirable place for new workers to locate.
"I would like to contribute to the continued improvement of the quality of life here in Owatonna," Dotson said. "We need to continue our progress on being an attractive place to live and work."
Naturally, being good stewards of taxpayer dollars was noted by each of the four incumbents.
"This type of public service can be stressful — we are making multi-million dollar decisions," Burbank said. "Those are taxpayer dollars, too."
Boeke said one of the main reasons he prioritizes keeping taxes below the city's growth rate is because, in the end, it is what is fair for everyone.
"I know what it's like to have to take care of customers, and the customers here are our taxpayers," Boeke said. "If your home value does not increase, your taxes should not increase. That's what we're trying to do to keep everything equitable for everyone."