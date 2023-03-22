It's the end of an era — sort of.
During Tuesday night's meeting of the Owatonna City Council, Council Chair Greg Schultz's banging of the gavel to adjourn the meeting represented the last time the council would gather in that space as it currently exists.
After discussion for a number of years about the current state of the City Council Chambers inside City Hall at the West Hills Campus, the councilors finally pulled the trigger late last year on a full renovation of the space, awarding a $1.6 million project bid to Ebert Construction, of Loretto, Minnesota.
The project, totalling $2.1 million from early planning stages to end of construction, will include not only a renovation of the existing building, but also an addition on the north side of the facility that will house restrooms. The chambers itself will include state-of-the-art AV/IT equipment, ADA accessibility, enhanced building security, updates to the 30-plus-year-old HVAC system and more.
Now, the time has come to begin this project which the council has been preparing for financially for a number of years, tucking away capital project funds for when the time would be right. The project will also utilized $900,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act funds received from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to City Administrator Kris Busse, the Owatonna School Board will also be utilizing the new chambers for their meetings, stating they both have the "same taxpayers," making sense they would utilize the same community space.
On Tuesday, April 4, the city will host an official groundbreaking on the chambers project outside of City Hall. The groundbreaking will begin at 4:30 p.m., and following the event the City Council will have their first meeting in their temporary space: the Gainey Room on the third floor of the Owatonna Public Library.
According to information uncovered by Administrative Specialist Jeanette Clawson, Orphanage Museum Director Anne Peterson and local historian and member of the West Hills Commission Nancy Vaillancourt, the first meeting held in the current council chambers space took place on May 27, 1977.
"Nothing really has changed here since," laughed Schultz. Schultz continued to say prior to meeting at City Hall, the council would host its meetings on the second floor of the Owatonna Fire Hall.
"Lots has happened here in this chambers and we look forward to the new one," Schultz added.
"We've been in this room for many, many, many years. Many challenging decisions have been made over those years, decisions that had a great impact on Owatonna, past, present and future," said Councilor Kevin Raney. "I can only hope that when we come back into this room … that we continue to be guided with our principles and beliefs and we can for the next 40 years do what the people for the past 40 years have done."
The council is expected to return to City Hall in the renovated chambers in September.