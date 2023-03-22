It's the end of an era — sort of. 

Owatonna City Council 3/21/2023

Owatonna City Council Chair Greg Schultz asks if anyone knows where the council met prior to their current location in City Hall during Tuesday night's meeting — the last the council will meet in that space until heavy renovations are completed. Prior to moving into the current space in May 1977, Schultz said the council met on the second floor of the Fire Hall. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Council Chambers project

The renovation of the council chambers inside City Hall, including the addition of a restroom facility on the northside of the building, is projected to cost $2.1 million. (Photo courtesy of the city of Owatonna)
Chambers layout

The new council chambers will have the councilors sitting on the west side of the space and provide room for up to 100 seats. The stage on the west side of the building will be removed, and an addition to the north side of the building will house handicap accessible restrooms. (Photo courtesy of the city of Owatonna)

