The first shovels of dirt are thrown Tuesday afternoon inside the Owatonna City Council Chambers at the West Hills campus. City Administrator Kris Busse; Councilors Dan Boeke, Kevin Raney, Greg Schultz, Nate Dotson, and Doug Voss; and Mayor Tom Kuntz had the honors of “breaking ground.” (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Councilors Kevin Raney (left) and Greg Schultz invite Owatonna School Board President Mark Sebring (middle) to share in the celebration of the new council chambers, which all also house future School Board meetings. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz says he is one of the individuals who has been attending meetings in the 46-year-old council chambers the longest. He said he is most excited for the addition that will include ADA-compliant bathrooms that will be available to the public. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna City Council holds their first meeting in the Gainey Room on the third floor of the Owatonna Public Library. The council will hold all its meetings at the library until the renovation project inside the chambers at West Hills is complete in September. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
With the carpet merely days from getting ripped up, it was the perfect excuse to have one more round of “mud-slinging” inside Owatonna City Hall.
Pushed inside because of the winter-like weather Tuesday afternoon, members of the Owatonna City Council, along with City Administrator Kris Busse and Mayor Tom Kuntz, tossed the first shovels of dirt on the council chambers renovation project right in front of their usual seats month after month.
The groundbreaking ceremony celebrated the long-awaited and much needed upgrades of the 46-year-old space, which has seen little to not updates since the City Council’s first meeting in the facility on May 27, 1977. The project, totalling $2.1 million from early planning stages to end of construction, will include not only a renovation of the existing building with state-of-the-art AV/IT equipment, ADA accessibility, enhanced building security, updates to the 30-plus-year-old HVAC system and more, but also an addition on the north side of the facility that will house restrooms.
The project will also utilized $900,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act funds received from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remainder of the dollars will come from the capital project funds, where the current City Council has been tucking away dollars for this specific project for a number of years.
Because of the money being spent on the chambers and the city’s goal to have it be a true community space, the chambers will also be the new home of the Owatonna School Board meetings. Councilor Kevin Raney said during Tuesday’s ceremony that it “wouldn’t make sense” to have taxpayers funding two rooms for board meetings, and the city is happy to begin the partnership with the school district.
The project is expected to be completed and have the council return to the chambers in September. In the meantime, meetings will take place in the Gainey Room on the third floor of the Owatonna Public Library.