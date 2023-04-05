Council Chambers groundbreaking

(Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Council Chambers groundbreaking

The first shovels of dirt are thrown Tuesday afternoon inside the Owatonna City Council Chambers at the West Hills campus. City Administrator Kris Busse; Councilors Dan Boeke, Kevin Raney, Greg Schultz, Nate Dotson, and Doug Voss; and Mayor Tom Kuntz had the honors of “breaking ground.” (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

With the carpet merely days from getting ripped up, it was the perfect excuse to have one more round of “mud-slinging” inside Owatonna City Hall.


Jenna Tuma

Owatonna Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Jenna Tuma welcomes guests Tuesday to the groundbreaking ceremony for the council chambers renovation project. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Les Abraham

Former councilor Les Abraham (second from left) was one of the first councilors to point out the need for renovations years ago in the Owatonna City Council Chambers. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Mayor Tom Kuntz

Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz says he is one of the individuals who has been attending meetings in the 46-year-old council chambers the longest. He said he is most excited for the addition that will include ADA-compliant bathrooms that will be available to the public. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
City Council, School Board

Councilors Kevin Raney (left) and Greg Schultz invite Owatonna School Board President Mark Sebring (middle) to share in the celebration of the new council chambers, which all also house future School Board meetings. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
City Council at library

The Owatonna City Council holds their first meeting in the Gainey Room on the third floor of the Owatonna Public Library. The council will hold all its meetings at the library until the renovation project inside the chambers at West Hills is complete in September. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

