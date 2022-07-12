After a shocking price tag, brought on by inflated prices in May, the city of Owatonna will see work done this year on local streets and utilities after all.
During last week's Owatonna City Council meeting, the councilors present unanimously agreed to award a $2.1 million contract to JJD Companies, LLC, out of Blooming Prairie, for the 2022 street and utility project. JJD Companies was the lowest of four bids received last month and came in roughly $100,000 over the engineer's estimate.
Councilor Brent Svenby was not in attendance.
This was the second attempt the city had at getting the project contracted out after inflated prices specifically related to the original project's storm sewer work shocked the city Public Works Department. In May, the city received five bids for the project that would reconstruct and provide bituminous rehabilitation for 15th Street NE, Linn Avenue from 16th Street SE to 18th Street SW, and Selby Avenue from Mound Street to Lemond Road. The project also included work on the water, sanitary and storm sewer utilities under each road.
After receiving five bids, however, Public Works Director and Engineer Kyle Skov said the lowest bid was 19% over the engineer’s estimate. Skov said the original estimate was $2,676,020, and the lowest bid surpassed that amount by $502,443.
According to the information in the original bids, the storm sewer work inflated the prices by more than 98%. Skov said this has a lot to do with supply chain issues, as well as a decrease in available labor force.
“I’m told that the demand is outpacing their ability … They’re not able to ramp up production, because they can’t get labor,” Skov said.
Skov recommended at the time the City Council reject all bids and remove the storm sewer work from Selby Avenue and rebid the project. Skov had said in May the storm sewer work on Selby could be rebid at a later date without having to do much reworking of the street. The councilors agreed in a 6-1 vote, with Councilor Kevin Raney voting in opposition.
In May, Raney had said he wanted to see the whole project "knocked out" in anticipation that costs could increase another 10% by the time they rebid the sewer work on Selby.
Though the project is now in a more doable scope for the city, Skov said inflation is still the culprit in the bids once again coming in over the project estimate.
"With a volatile market, we did see it's a little bit over the engineer's estimate," Skov said. "That is primarily due to asphalt costs, which largely accounts for the overage."
Skov said he does not expect costs — specifically with fuel and oil — to come back down in the foreseeable future.
The total construction costs of the project comes in at $2.11 million and will be paid for by a combination of city funds and special assessments. The total cost to be assessed is estimated at $363,616.
The project completion date is projected for July 2023.
Other council news
Also during the July 5 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution allowing the Owatonna Wrestling Association to conduct lawful gambling via pull tabs with Tavern Nine — the restaurant and clubhouse at Brooktree Golf Course. City Code allows an organization to hold up to five permits at an establishment with an on-sale license within the city, and Tavern Nine will be OWA's fourth site. They also hold permits for Just One More, Reggie's Brewhouse and Lava Burgers & Wings.
A liquor license was approved for the new downtown hotel Courtyard Downtown Owatonna, which is scheduled to open in the beginning of August. The license goes into effect in July to allow the business to stock supplies and complete staff training prior to opening.
The City Council approved a contribution of $30,000 toward the purchase of a Lenco BearCat vehicle that will be used by the South Central Drug Investigation Unit SWAT team. The cost of the vehicle, an armored vehicle outfitted for military and law enforcement use, will be split between the counties and the major cities involved in the SCDIU partnership. The city of Albert Lea, along with Steele and Freeborn counties, will also be paying $30,000 each toward the vehicle, while the cities of Waseca and Waseca County will pay a combined total of $50,000.
The total price tag of the vehicle is $315,513, and annual maintenance costs will come from the SCDIU budget.