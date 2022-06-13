As development in downtown Owatonna continues, another change is set to take place later this summer — this time with the aim to keep traffic flowing smoothly.
During last week’s City Council meeting, councilors approved a resolution to change the intersection traffic controls at North Elm Avenue and Vine Street East and North Elm Avenue and Pearl Street East from all-way stops to two-way stops, removing stop signs from Elm and allowing traffic to move on that roadway freely.
City Public Works Director Kyle Skov said this idea had been considered “some time ago” but had never been acted on.
“The data we have used is actually pre-COVID, so the Cedar Avenue project isn’t influencing the recommendation,” Skov said. “However, we would not implement any of these changes until after the Cedar Avenue project is complete or at least open to traffic.”
Elm/Vine evaluation
According to the 2019 traffic count for both Elm and Vine, the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s data showed Elm to have an average daily traffic count of 3,050 vehicles, while Vine had 2,000 heading west and 1,000 vehicles heading east daily. Peak hour for the intersection is determined to be 4-5 p.m., and Elm averages roughly 235 vehicles per hour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the peak period.
In reference to the Minnesota Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, or MN MUTCD, the combined vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle volume entering the intersection from the minor street needs to average at least 200 units per hour, with an average delay of at least 30 seconds per vehicle, in order for the intersection to need a multi-way stop. Vine averaged 106 vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles per hour during the traffic study period.
An additional observation was conducted on July 29, 2020, which found 2,862 vehicles entered from the Elm legs, and 1,280 vehicles entered from Vine.
Elm/Pearl evaluation
According to the 2019 traffic count for both Elm and Pearl, MnDOT’s data showed Elm to have an average daily traffic count of 3,050 vehicles, while Vine had 1,100 heading west and 700 vehicles heading east daily. Peak hour for the intersection was found to be 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
In reference to the MN MUTCD standards previously mentioned, Pearl averaged 85 vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles per hour during the traffic study period. Additionally, Elm averaged only 220 vehicles, while MN MUTCD standards state the major street should average at least 300 vehicles per hour to qualify for an all-way stop.
The intersection evaluation also showed there has been no reported crashes within the last year at the intersection of Elm and Pearl, and only a total of two crashes have been reported at the intersection within the last three calendar years.
Skov said his department believes changes at the intersections will help with traffic flow downtown. When the decisions were first discussed years ago, Police Chief Keith Hiller told Skov he had no issues with the proposed changes. Skov offered to follow up with the Police Department again if the council requested it, but the councilors had no additional discussion on the topic and passed the resolution unanimously.
According to the most recent streetscape update provide by the city, the 100 block of the project is anticipated to be completed by July 20. Construction meetings are held at 11 a.m. every Thursday in Central Park and are open to the public.