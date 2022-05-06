Owatonna is growing, and the growth doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon.
Though much of the growth may feel "new" to community members, city officials have been keeping a close eye on the growth for a number of years. Specifically, City Engineer and Public Works Director Kyle Skov has been working diligently for more than five years on the wastewater treatment plant, ensuring the plant will be able to maintain the unavoidable growth that is occurring.
On Tuesday, the Owatonna City Council unanimously approved to award a $55 million contract to Rice Lake Construction Group to take on the WWTP expansion project. Though the city has been working on plans for the project for a number of years, council members were still alarmed to see the pricetag, which came in $4 million higher than the estimated price.
According to Eric Meester, president of Nero Engineering which has been contracted with the city to oversee the entirety of the project back to the preliminary engineering report, though the estimate prepared in February was lower than what the bids reflected, it was not surprising.
"We feel the $51 million estimate in February was real and accurate, and that difference from February to April is a pretty direct reflection of just the market conditions changing in only two months," Meester said.
Meester explained to the councilors how recent sanctions placed on Russia, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the United States has been impacted with steel and nickel imports, which are both used to make stainless steel. Stainless steel is a common component for all wastewater treatment facilities, Meester said, because of the harsh environment inside such plants.
Another cause for the higher than expected bids is the uncertain prices that have to be considered, said Meester. With the current unprecedented rate of inflation, and no indicators of it plateauing in the near future, Meester said the bids contractors are receiving for material are no longer the same as what the contractor will have to pay once it is finally delivered.
"Historically, that never mattered much," Meester said. "Price differentials were always within a certain margin year to year and that could be incorporated into the bid."
With the drastic increases on certain materials leaving contractors uncertain of the actual costs, Meester said $12 million of the $55 million bid from Rice Lake is to cover those unknown costs. The $12 million is meant to incorporate 30-40% anticipated increases in material costs over the course of the project.
Regardless, there could be another $6 million worth of increases by the time the project is underway, Meester said, which is scheduled to begin this month with site preparations and estimated to take roughly 37 months to complete. Meester said the additional $6 million would be if the material costs increases by 50% during the course of the project, which they had already gone up by that amount between March 2021 and March 2022.
Councilor Dan Boeke, who has only been a member of the council since July 2021 after Councilor at-Large Jeff Okerberg died as a result of ongoing health complications and surgery, asked how much the material costs have increased since the city first embarked on this project many years ago.
Skov answered roughly $15 million.
"If we wait, will it get cheaper?" Skov asked rhetorically. "If I had a crystal ball I would love to answer that, but we haven't seen anything in the market to say that yet. Between the massive federal spending on infrastructure, unemployment rates, materials being in short supply, and another trillion-and-a-half coming in construction, I anticipate inflation is only going to continue."
Boeke asked what capacity percentage the plant has been running on, to which Meester said considering the dry 2021 year it was roughly around 90%. Prior to that, however, Meester said the plant had been operating anywhere between 100-125% capacity for up to five years.
"I would vote no on this, but there is no other alternative," Boeke said. "Our staff has done a wonderful job, and this is a big chunk to bite off … But I can't vote no when there is no other alternative."
The expansion is projected to allow Owatonna to handle any growth until 2050.